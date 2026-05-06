ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Sees New Political Opening in Tamil Nadu Through TVK Alliance

New Delhi: The Congress party, which has remained out of power in Tamil Nadu for around six decades, has reset its revival strategy in the state by deciding to support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, who is set to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7.

Over the past year, the Congress worked to strengthen its organisation in Tamil Nadu and, based on that effort, sought 39 of the 234 Assembly seats from its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The party had contested the 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the DMK and won 18 of the 25 seats it fought. Encouraged by its organisational work, the Congress not only demanded more seats for the 2026 elections, but also sought a share in power if the alliance returned to office.

Congress Reassesses Tamil Nadu Strategy After Election Results

However, the DMK, confident of retaining power, offered only 28 seats to the Congress and made it clear there would be no power-sharing arrangement even if the alliance won. Before the elections, the DMK had dismissed the prospects of actor-turned-politician Vijay, but a section within the Congress favoured an alliance with the TVK, arguing that the actor was gaining traction among voters, especially the youth. The Congress high command eventually chose to remain with the DMK, as many leaders were uncertain about the electoral prospects of Vijay’s new party.

The May 4 results, however, changed the political landscape, with TVK winning 108 seats. Sensing the public mood, Congress leaders held internal consultations before announcing on Wednesday that the party was ready to extend unconditional support to Vijay for government formation. Discussions, however, were still underway within the Congress on whether the party should join the government or support it from outside.

“We have decided to support TVK in government formation as the mandate is for a secular administration. We want to keep communal forces at bay. We will discuss with the TVK leadership whether to join the government, or support it from outside, before taking a final call,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

His remarks came shortly after the DMK publicly expressed displeasure over the Congress move to support the TVK, which had sharply criticised the outgoing DMK government during the campaign.

Congress Eyes Long-Term Alliance With TVK