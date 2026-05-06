Congress Sees New Political Opening in Tamil Nadu Through TVK Alliance
Congress backed Vijay’s TVK after the Assembly results, seeing an opportunity to revive itself politically in Tamil Nadu through a new alliance.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress party, which has remained out of power in Tamil Nadu for around six decades, has reset its revival strategy in the state by deciding to support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, who is set to take oath as Chief Minister on May 7.
Over the past year, the Congress worked to strengthen its organisation in Tamil Nadu and, based on that effort, sought 39 of the 234 Assembly seats from its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The party had contested the 2021 Assembly elections in alliance with the DMK and won 18 of the 25 seats it fought. Encouraged by its organisational work, the Congress not only demanded more seats for the 2026 elections, but also sought a share in power if the alliance returned to office.
Congress Reassesses Tamil Nadu Strategy After Election Results
However, the DMK, confident of retaining power, offered only 28 seats to the Congress and made it clear there would be no power-sharing arrangement even if the alliance won. Before the elections, the DMK had dismissed the prospects of actor-turned-politician Vijay, but a section within the Congress favoured an alliance with the TVK, arguing that the actor was gaining traction among voters, especially the youth. The Congress high command eventually chose to remain with the DMK, as many leaders were uncertain about the electoral prospects of Vijay’s new party.
The May 4 results, however, changed the political landscape, with TVK winning 108 seats. Sensing the public mood, Congress leaders held internal consultations before announcing on Wednesday that the party was ready to extend unconditional support to Vijay for government formation. Discussions, however, were still underway within the Congress on whether the party should join the government or support it from outside.
“We have decided to support TVK in government formation as the mandate is for a secular administration. We want to keep communal forces at bay. We will discuss with the TVK leadership whether to join the government, or support it from outside, before taking a final call,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
His remarks came shortly after the DMK publicly expressed displeasure over the Congress move to support the TVK, which had sharply criticised the outgoing DMK government during the campaign.
Congress Eyes Long-Term Alliance With TVK
Congress insiders said the party was not merely backing Vijay to form the government, but also exploring a long-term alliance with the TVK for future local body elections, the 2029 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Christopher Tilak told ETV Bharat, “It is certainly a new beginning for the Congress in Tamil Nadu. The party had to function within the constraints of alliance politics. Workers had strengthened the organisation and expected a better deal from the DMK before the 2026 Assembly elections. We now have to look towards the future. Our workers will get enough political space to take the party forward in the state.”
He added that the Congress and the Gandhi family continued to enjoy significant support among Tamil Nadu voters. “The new beginning should reflect in seat-sharing for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. As for a Rajya Sabha berth, it is too early to say anything. That will be decided within the alliance when the time comes. We currently have only five MLAs. We were also affected in the elections because we were part of the DMK-led alliance, which faced anti-incumbency,” he said.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK had allotted 9 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu to the Congress, which won all the seats it contested as part of the alliance.
Congress insiders said leaders like AICC functionary Praveen Chakravarthy and MPs Manickam Tagore and Jothimani had pushed for an alliance with TVK even before the Assembly elections, but the proposal did not materialise because the party leadership preferred to continue with the DMK.
Party insiders also said the DMK was unhappy with both the election results and the Congress decision to support TVK. However, they argued that the move was aimed at keeping “communal forces” ie. the BJP, at bay, after the party attempted to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu through an alliance with the AIADMK.
Congress leaders also pointed to recent exchanges between Vijay and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, saying both leaders shared similar views on the future direction of Tamil Nadu.
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