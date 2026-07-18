ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Seeks Respectable Seat Sharing Deal From SP For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress is keen to have an alliance with the Samajwadi party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to take on the ruling BJP but wants to avoid a “Bihar-like situation”.

In the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, an aggressive RJD, the major partner in the state in the INDIA bloc, gave 60/243 seats to the Congress. Congress insiders said many of the 60 seats were difficult seats and the confusion led to friendly fights in around a dozen seats. In the end, the situation hurt both the allies. The Congress could win just 6 seats and the RJD 25. Later, in a post-election review, many in the Congress noted the grand old party would have done better if it had contested the state elections alone.

Congress insiders said they have learnt a lesson from Bihar and want a respectable deal in Uttar Pradesh. The insiders said by respectable deal they mean at least the 105 seats that the grand old party had contested in the 2017 assembly polls when there was an alliance with the SP. It also means the Congress gets quality seats that the grand old party is confident of winning in Uttar Pradesh.

“We think that an alliance with the SP can defeat the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections. But we are a national party and want a respectable deal. This means we should at least get the same number of 105 seats we had contested in 2017. Since the party organization has improved and the situation has changed over the past few years, we should get more than 105 seats,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Tiwari told ETV Bharat.

“We have seen what happened in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The seats sharing between the Congress and the RJD was not smooth. We were given many difficult seats. There were friendly fights on several seats. All that hurt the alliance. We don’t want the same thing to happen in Uttar Pradesh. A respectable alliance will help both the allies in UP,” he said.

The Congress insiders said the stakes were higher for the SP which has been out of power since 2017 and is keen to head the next government in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, the Congress with just two MLAs had nothing to lose and would only gain if it contested the coming elections on its own, the insiders said.