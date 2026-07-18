Congress Seeks Respectable Seat Sharing Deal From SP For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
Congress insiders said that the party is wary about a 'Bihar-like situation' referring to the grand old party ending up getting difficult seats that election.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is keen to have an alliance with the Samajwadi party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to take on the ruling BJP but wants to avoid a “Bihar-like situation”.
In the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, an aggressive RJD, the major partner in the state in the INDIA bloc, gave 60/243 seats to the Congress. Congress insiders said many of the 60 seats were difficult seats and the confusion led to friendly fights in around a dozen seats. In the end, the situation hurt both the allies. The Congress could win just 6 seats and the RJD 25. Later, in a post-election review, many in the Congress noted the grand old party would have done better if it had contested the state elections alone.
Congress insiders said they have learnt a lesson from Bihar and want a respectable deal in Uttar Pradesh. The insiders said by respectable deal they mean at least the 105 seats that the grand old party had contested in the 2017 assembly polls when there was an alliance with the SP. It also means the Congress gets quality seats that the grand old party is confident of winning in Uttar Pradesh.
“We think that an alliance with the SP can defeat the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections. But we are a national party and want a respectable deal. This means we should at least get the same number of 105 seats we had contested in 2017. Since the party organization has improved and the situation has changed over the past few years, we should get more than 105 seats,” AICC secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Tiwari told ETV Bharat.
“We have seen what happened in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The seats sharing between the Congress and the RJD was not smooth. We were given many difficult seats. There were friendly fights on several seats. All that hurt the alliance. We don’t want the same thing to happen in Uttar Pradesh. A respectable alliance will help both the allies in UP,” he said.
The Congress insiders said the stakes were higher for the SP which has been out of power since 2017 and is keen to head the next government in Uttar Pradesh. In contrast, the Congress with just two MLAs had nothing to lose and would only gain if it contested the coming elections on its own, the insiders said.
“The SP is keen to head the next government in the state. Hence, it should have a big heart. We have nothing to lose. We will only become better if we have to fight the elections alone. The ground factors must be kept in mind when the alliance talks happen,” said Tiwari.
The fact is the Congress did not do well in the past assembly elections. In 2017, the Congress contested 105 seats but could win only 7 seats. In 2022, the grand old party contested 400 seats but won only two seats.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood said the SP benefited from its alliance with the grand old party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress-SP alliance had won 43 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh limiting the BJP to 33. The Congress had won 6 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested while the SP had won 37 of the 63 Lok Sabha seats it contested.
“In the 2019 national elections, the SP had an alliance with the BSP but could win only five seats. The Sp benefitted from an alliance with us in the 2024 national elections. The Dalit and Muslim votes went to the SP because the Congress’ Save Constitution campaign mobilised those communities,” Masood told ETV Bharat.
SP Rajya Sabha MP Jawed Ali Khan said the Congress-SP alliance is likely to continue for 2027 assembly elections. He said that leaders from both the parties keep making various statements and claims but the final seat-sharing will be decided by the top leadership of the Congress and the Sp.
“I have heard demands of equal status and a respectable deal. It is normal for leaders to make such statements but the final numbers are negotiated based on facts and ground level situation. The Congress had 28 MLAs in 2017 when it got 105 seats in alliance. Now it has just two MLAs but has 6 MPs. A lot of angles are considered by the senior leaders whenever such talks happen. The issue will be taken up in due course. The alliance has been there since 2024 and will continue,” Khan told ETV Bharat.
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