Congress Seeks Ram Temple Trust's Dissolution, PM Modi's Apology Over Donation Row
Alleging theft of temple offerings, Congress demanded a fresh Ram Temple Trust and Supreme Court supervision of the ongoing investigation.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Congress on Wednesday demanded the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the immediate arrest of former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the controversy.
The party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility and apologise to the people of the country, alleging that he had taken political credit for all developments related to the Ram Temple.
The Congress has been attacking the BJP since the controversy surfaced, alleging that the theft of devotees' offerings had exposed the "true face and character" of the BJP and the RSS before the nation.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, senior Congress leader and former MP Shaktisinh Gohil said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the centre of faith for crores of devotees and that theft committed there "can never be forgiven".
"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the centre of our faith. Theft committed at the temple can never be forgiven," Gohil said.
Alleging serious financial irregularities, Gohil claimed crores of devotees had made offerings to Lord Ram with complete faith, but the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had failed to maintain proper records of the donations.
"Crores of devotees have made offerings with complete devotion for Lord Shri Ram. The Trust has not kept any account of it," he alleged.
Claiming that there was documentary evidence pointing to irregularities, Gohil said, "CCTV footage of 40 days has been found in the Ayodhya Ram Temple, in which theft incidents were noticed 70 times. The audit report from 2023 to 2025 also states that offerings in the temple are being stolen. Not only that, but the CCTV coverage is also not in the right places. But no investigation has been done into these matters."
Referring to an earlier controversy involving land purchases by the Trust, he added, "The truth is that when the trust bought land worth Rs 2.9 crore for Rs 18 crore, it should have been dissolved right then."
'Nearly Rs 10 lakh was being manipulated every day'
Gohil further alleged that the pattern of donations changed after the alleged theft came to light.
"Rs 16-18 lakh were being deposited daily as donations till the theft came to light. But as soon as the theft in the temple was revealed, Rs 24-26 lakh began to be deposited daily. Nearly Rs 10 lakh worth of manipulation was being done every day," he claimed.
Demanding immediate action, Gohil said the existing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should be dissolved and a new Trust constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
He said the new Trust should include ascetics, members of the Nirmohi Akhara and Shankaracharyas so that devotees' faith could be restored and transparency ensured. "The investigation of this case should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court," he said.
Congress Demands Champat Rai's Arrest
The Congress leader demanded the immediate arrest of Champat Rai, who recently stepped down as the Trust's General Secretary.
"Champat Rai should be immediately arrested," Gohil said, alleging that the keys of the donation collection system had been handed over to his driver.
Gohil also questioned certain aspects of the Ram Temple. "This is the first temple where Lord Ram's idol is dark in colour, where Mata Sita is not present alongside him and where there is no Ram Darbar," he said.
Claiming that members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are selected by the Prime Minister, Gohil said responsibility for the alleged irregularities also rested with Narendra Modi.
He said the Prime Minister had accepted political credit for all work related to the Ram Temple and should therefore accept responsibility for the controversy and apologise to the people of the country.
Gohil further remarked that since some BJP leaders describe Modi as an "avatar of Lord Vishnu", the Prime Minister should publicly clarify that he is "not an incarnation of Vishnu but an ordinary human being."
Vajpayee's 'Dog And Thief' Remark Cited
Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Gohil referred to a speech by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which he had said, "If a dog does not bark at a thief, it means the dog knows the thief."
"In that context, I am not asking our 'chowkidar' to bark, but it is noteworthy that he has not spoken a word about the alleged theft at the Ram Temple," Gohil said.
Targeting the BJP over the inauguration of the Ram Temple, Gohil said the party ignored the advice of Hindu religious leaders for electoral gains.
"In Sanatan Dharma, the command of the Shankaracharya is considered final. He had said that the muhurat for the programme in the Ram Temple was not auspicious, but the BJP did not heed it for electoral gains. BJP leaders exploit the name of God for their own political gain," he alleged.
What Is The Controversy?
The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that cash was stolen while donations from the Ram Temple's donation boxes were being counted. Police have arrested some employees in connection with the case.
The Uttar Pradesh government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations. The SIT is examining expenditures incurred over the past two years, audit reports, bills, and records relating to cash donations and gold and silver offerings made to the temple.
Amid the controversy, Champat Rai, who served as General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and trustee Anil Mishra resigned from their respective positions.
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