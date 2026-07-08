ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Seeks Ram Temple Trust's Dissolution, PM Modi's Apology Over Donation Row

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Congress on Wednesday demanded the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the immediate arrest of former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the controversy.

The party also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take responsibility and apologise to the people of the country, alleging that he had taken political credit for all developments related to the Ram Temple.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP since the controversy surfaced, alleging that the theft of devotees' offerings had exposed the "true face and character" of the BJP and the RSS before the nation.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, senior Congress leader and former MP Shaktisinh Gohil said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the centre of faith for crores of devotees and that theft committed there "can never be forgiven".

"The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is the centre of our faith. Theft committed at the temple can never be forgiven," Gohil said.

Alleging serious financial irregularities, Gohil claimed crores of devotees had made offerings to Lord Ram with complete faith, but the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had failed to maintain proper records of the donations.

"Crores of devotees have made offerings with complete devotion for Lord Shri Ram. The Trust has not kept any account of it," he alleged.

Claiming that there was documentary evidence pointing to irregularities, Gohil said, "CCTV footage of 40 days has been found in the Ayodhya Ram Temple, in which theft incidents were noticed 70 times. The audit report from 2023 to 2025 also states that offerings in the temple are being stolen. Not only that, but the CCTV coverage is also not in the right places. But no investigation has been done into these matters."

Referring to an earlier controversy involving land purchases by the Trust, he added, "The truth is that when the trust bought land worth Rs 2.9 crore for Rs 18 crore, it should have been dissolved right then."

'Nearly Rs 10 lakh was being manipulated every day'

Gohil further alleged that the pattern of donations changed after the alleged theft came to light.

"Rs 16-18 lakh were being deposited daily as donations till the theft came to light. But as soon as the theft in the temple was revealed, Rs 24-26 lakh began to be deposited daily. Nearly Rs 10 lakh worth of manipulation was being done every day," he claimed.

Demanding immediate action, Gohil said the existing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should be dissolved and a new Trust constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

He said the new Trust should include ascetics, members of the Nirmohi Akhara and Shankaracharyas so that devotees' faith could be restored and transparency ensured. "The investigation of this case should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court," he said.

Congress Demands Champat Rai's Arrest