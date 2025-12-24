ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Should Leave Hasina's 'Mehman Nawazi', Instead Protect Minorities In Bangladesh: Imran Pratapgarhi

Jaipur/Jammu: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate intervention to stop violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

"The Modi government should stop its 'Mehman Nawazi' (hospitality) to (former Bangladesh PM) Sheikh Hasina and intervene to stop the violence against minorities there," said Pratapgarhi, who was on a visit to Jaipur on Wednesday.

A chadar sent by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the dargah on Wednesday during the 814th Urs of the renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti "Garib Nawaz" in Ajmer. It was carried to the dargah by Pratapgarhi, Rajasthan Madrasa Board Chairman MD Chowdhary, and other Congress officials.

Speaking to media persons, Pratapgarhi said the party has been raising the issue of Indian government's intervention but the latter is only busy providing hospitality to Hasina instead of addressing the main problem. Along with the Indian government, other countries should take a strong action against Bangladesh, Pratapgarhi said adding, if minorities are being attacked in Bangladesh or any neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs should take necessary steps to stop it.

Echoing the same sentiment, Congress held a protest against killing of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh while urging the Narendra Modi-led government to pressurise Bangladeshi government to ensure safety of minority community.