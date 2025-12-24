Modi Should Leave Hasina's 'Mehman Nawazi', Instead Protect Minorities In Bangladesh: Imran Pratapgarhi
Congress leader Ravinder Sharma alleged PM Modi is keeping mum on the issue of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Jaipur/Jammu: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate intervention to stop violence against minorities in Bangladesh.
"The Modi government should stop its 'Mehman Nawazi' (hospitality) to (former Bangladesh PM) Sheikh Hasina and intervene to stop the violence against minorities there," said Pratapgarhi, who was on a visit to Jaipur on Wednesday.
A chadar sent by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the dargah on Wednesday during the 814th Urs of the renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti "Garib Nawaz" in Ajmer. It was carried to the dargah by Pratapgarhi, Rajasthan Madrasa Board Chairman MD Chowdhary, and other Congress officials.
Speaking to media persons, Pratapgarhi said the party has been raising the issue of Indian government's intervention but the latter is only busy providing hospitality to Hasina instead of addressing the main problem. Along with the Indian government, other countries should take a strong action against Bangladesh, Pratapgarhi said adding, if minorities are being attacked in Bangladesh or any neighbouring country, the Ministry of External Affairs should take necessary steps to stop it.
Echoing the same sentiment, Congress held a protest against killing of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh while urging the Narendra Modi-led government to pressurise Bangladeshi government to ensure safety of minority community.
A large number of Congress leaders and workers started their protest demonstration from Shaheedi Chowk area towards civil secretariat but heavy police contingent stopped the protestors from moving beyond residency road.
Holding placards against Bangladeshi government and innocent killing of Hindu minorities there, Congress workers raised slogans demanding safety of minorities.
Talking to media persons, chief spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Ravinder Sharma said the country is remembering former PM Indira Gandhi and her leadership at this moment but the incumbent government is keeping mum on the issue of attack on minorities in Bangladesh.
"The Congress always stands firm for the rights of everyone and whatever is currently going on in Bangladesh needs to be stopped. The government of India must exert international pressure on Bangladeshi government to ensure safety of Hindus minorities," Sharma said.
PCC working president Raman Bhalla said, "Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh but BJP is keeping mum. Why is PM Modi not speaking for Hindus at this point of time. BJP always plays Hindu cards for their politics but remains a mute spectator now. Modi government should take steps to ensure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh."
