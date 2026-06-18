ETV Bharat / bharat

US-Iran Deal A Blow To PM Modi's Foreign Policy, Strengthens Pakistan's Position In West Asia: Congress

New Delhi: Hours after Iran and the United States signed an agreement to end the West Asia conflict, Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, claiming that the deal reflects Pakistan's rising global influence and represents a setback for India's diplomatic interests.

Reacting to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the very fact that the document is named the "Islamabad MoU" highlights Pakistan's "new-found regional standing and global influence".

In a post on X, the Congress leader said Pakistan, which was once isolated on the global stage after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has now become deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia. "This is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Prime Minister’s Modi’s foreign policy. Pakistan is now even more deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia which has grave and great implications for India," he claimed.

Ramesh said the agreement could mark a significant diplomatic breakthrough if implemented in both letter and spirit. However, he cautioned that it could also turn into a "Memorandum of Misunderstanding" if either side fails to honour its commitments, adding that the next 60 days will be crucial.