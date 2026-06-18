US-Iran Deal A Blow To PM Modi's Foreign Policy, Strengthens Pakistan's Position In West Asia: Congress
The MoU has very significant and even unexpected gains for Iran, which has demonstrated its resistance and resilience, claimed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Hours after Iran and the United States signed an agreement to end the West Asia conflict, Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, claiming that the deal reflects Pakistan's rising global influence and represents a setback for India's diplomatic interests.
Reacting to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the very fact that the document is named the "Islamabad MoU" highlights Pakistan's "new-found regional standing and global influence".
The 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the USA and Iran has now been officially released.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 18, 2026
1. The fact that it is called the Islamabad MOU shows the new-found regional standing and global influence of Pakistan, a country that had once been isolated on the…
In a post on X, the Congress leader said Pakistan, which was once isolated on the global stage after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has now become deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia. "This is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Prime Minister’s Modi’s foreign policy. Pakistan is now even more deeply embedded in the geopolitical and security architecture of West Asia which has grave and great implications for India," he claimed.
Ramesh said the agreement could mark a significant diplomatic breakthrough if implemented in both letter and spirit. However, he cautioned that it could also turn into a "Memorandum of Misunderstanding" if either side fails to honour its commitments, adding that the next 60 days will be crucial.
The Congress leader said the deal appears to have delivered substantial gains for Iran, which, according to him, demonstrated resilience during the conflict. He also said Gulf countries affected by the fighting are likely to reassess their regional relationships in light of the agreement.
Ramesh further described the MoU as a defeat for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he has become increasingly isolated internationally. "The MoU is a definite defeat for the Prime Minister of Israel who can still torpedo it in different ways. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu stands isolated internationally with even President Trump giving public expression to his anger and frustration with him," he said.
Further, the Congress leader claimed that India's close alignment with Israel is harming the country's interests. "Only Mr. Modi remains streadfast in his support of Mr. Netanyahu’s actions in the region - including in Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank. This blind devotion to Israel by Mr. Modi is costing our country dearly," he mentioned.
At the same time, Ramesh termed the agreement a setback for the United States, arguing that the objectives pursued by Washington and Israel during the conflict had not been achieved. He said the development once again highlighted the limits of military power.
The Congress leader also criticised Modi government's engagement with US President Donald Trump, calling his approach towards Washington as an "appeasement" and alleging that it is against India's national interest. "Mr. Modi’s continuing appeasement of Mr. Trump - the latest evidence of which is the MEA readout of the Trump-Modi bilateral meeting last night - is shameful and actually anti-national," Ramesh added.
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