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Congress Says Rahul Gandhi's Acquittal In Defamation Case Will Boost Nationwide Campaign Against NDA

Congress workers celebrate Rahul Gandhi's acquittal in the 2018 defamation case in Sultanpur on Monday. ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 5 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's acquittal by a Sultanpur court in a defamation case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the MP from Rae Bareli was not only a popular name in Uttar Pradesh but was the only leader fighting the ruling NDA nationwide.

Rahul was acquitted by a special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday in a 2018 defamation case involving Shah, who was the national president of the BJP. In a rally held during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru, Rahul had said Shah was an accused in a murder case. Although Shah's name was linked to the 2005 fake encounter case involving Sohrabuddin Sheikh, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged him in 2014. In his defence, Rahul had said he made the statement in good faith but had no intention of defaming anyone.

The judgement in the case was being watched keenly given the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are just months away, and the grand old party is rallying forces for the INDIA bloc's rally against SIR in Delhi on Nov 1 to counter the Centre. While Rahul will lead the party's poll campaign in the BJP-ruled state, as an opposition leader, he is the force behind the nationwide campaign against vote theft through the controversial SIR. Over the past few days, he questioned the legitimacy of the Narendra Modi-led government, upping the ante against the Centre over the removal of names from electoral rolls and compared the move to the murder of democracy. Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Jagdish Thakor said the order reflects that the courts are taking cognisance of the facts in politically motivated cases and are passing correct judgements reflecting popular opinion. "The Sultanpur court order is correct. We welcome it. Rahul Gandhi is not only an important leader in Uttar Pradesh but a national leader. He is the only national leader who has been fighting against the NDA over the past 12 years, asking tough questions of the NDA government and raising the concerns voiced by the public. That is the reason they deny permission for his events, and the police rough him up during protests. We have not seen such treatment being meted out to any other leader of the opposition in the past," Thakor told ETV Bharat. He claimed that the Congress always followed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and believed in peaceful protests and non-violent methods. The fight against the NDA government was on and would continue over the coming days, the senior leader said, adding that all efforts were being made to ensure the success of the Nov 1 rally.