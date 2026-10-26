Congress Says Rahul Gandhi's Acquittal In Defamation Case Will Boost Nationwide Campaign Against NDA
CWC member Jagdish Thakor said the order reflects that courts are taking cognisance of the facts in politically motivated cases and are passing correct judgements.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is upbeat over Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's acquittal by a Sultanpur court in a defamation case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the MP from Rae Bareli was not only a popular name in Uttar Pradesh but was the only leader fighting the ruling NDA nationwide.
Rahul was acquitted by a special MP/MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday in a 2018 defamation case involving Shah, who was the national president of the BJP. In a rally held during the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru, Rahul had said Shah was an accused in a murder case. Although Shah's name was linked to the 2005 fake encounter case involving Sohrabuddin Sheikh, a special CBI court in Mumbai had discharged him in 2014. In his defence, Rahul had said he made the statement in good faith but had no intention of defaming anyone.
The judgement in the case was being watched keenly given the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are just months away, and the grand old party is rallying forces for the INDIA bloc's rally against SIR in Delhi on Nov 1 to counter the Centre.
While Rahul will lead the party's poll campaign in the BJP-ruled state, as an opposition leader, he is the force behind the nationwide campaign against vote theft through the controversial SIR.
Over the past few days, he questioned the legitimacy of the Narendra Modi-led government, upping the ante against the Centre over the removal of names from electoral rolls and compared the move to the murder of democracy.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Jagdish Thakor said the order reflects that the courts are taking cognisance of the facts in politically motivated cases and are passing correct judgements reflecting popular opinion.
"The Sultanpur court order is correct. We welcome it. Rahul Gandhi is not only an important leader in Uttar Pradesh but a national leader. He is the only national leader who has been fighting against the NDA over the past 12 years, asking tough questions of the NDA government and raising the concerns voiced by the public. That is the reason they deny permission for his events, and the police rough him up during protests. We have not seen such treatment being meted out to any other leader of the opposition in the past," Thakor told ETV Bharat.
He claimed that the Congress always followed the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and believed in peaceful protests and non-violent methods. The fight against the NDA government was on and would continue over the coming days, the senior leader said, adding that all efforts were being made to ensure the success of the Nov 1 rally.
The event is being touted as one of the largest mobilisations of workers by the grand old party in decades and is expected to be a show of strength. "The Congress is united. We will fight the NDA. We follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Our fight will be peaceful and non-violent. The LoP is gaining currency as the people are watching the developments over the past years and are able to figure out who is raising their issues. The Nov 1 rally will be a reflection of that realisation. A large contingent would reach Delhi from Gujarat for the rally," said Thakor.
Another CWC member, Kamleshwar Patel, too welcomed Rahul's acquittal and said it showed that stating facts in the public domain was not a crime. He expressed hope that the order would encourage more and more people to place facts in the public domain without any fear of being harassed.
"I welcome the Sultanpur court order. The order has shown that it is not a crime to state facts in public. I hope the order will encourage more and more people to bring facts into the public domain without any fear. That is the sign of a healthy democracy. Our leader is targeted by the BJP because he exposes them over issues related to people. This case was one of the many that our leader faces as part of a political vendetta," Patel said.
The CWC member said the Nov 1 rally against SIR was related to one of such basic rights to vote of the citizens. Rahul, he said, had been flagging the vote theft issue for over a year, but it was now that the top court was taking note of the matter.
"The right to vote of a citizen is granted by the Constitution. The principle of 'one person, one vote' is basic to our democracy. If that right is taken away, it hurts democracy. That is one right of citizens which makes all political parties accountable every five years," he said.
"But the BJP has no such fear of losing elections, it seems. That is because they tamper with the voter list and EVMs. That practice must be stopped. Sanctity of the Election Commission and the officials heading it must be restored. That is what our fight is all about," Patel added.
According to Patel, the issue is not about gaining in one state. "Although I must say that Rahul Gandhi is a big factor in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is leading the fight against BJP nationwide, and our leader is at the forefront in this mission. Just like other states, a large contingent of workers will reach Delhi for the Nov 1 rally from Madhya Pradesh as well," he said.
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