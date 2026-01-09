ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress’ 'Save MGNREGA' Campaign To Focus On Resolutions From 2.56 Lakh Gram Sabhas

New Delhi: The Congress is looking at one of the biggest mobilisations of workers as it plans to get a resolution on the former rural job law, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Generation Act (MGNREGA), passed by over 2.5 lakh gram sabhas across the country.

One of the key charges of the Congress is that the Centre has diluted the powers of the gram panchayats to decide the nature of work to be done and allocate work under the MGNREGA, which gave a right to the rural poor to demand work whenever they felt the need.

Under the new Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozkar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act passed by the Parliament, the government will decide when the scheme will be open to the rural poor which in a way takes away the right to work given by the previous UPA government. The grand old party says its governments in the past worked to empower the panchayati raj institutions in the country but the new scheme would weaken them.

According to the Congress insiders, all the state units have been instructed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to take the MGNREGA protests across the villages. A key element of the agitation is to get the over 2.5 lakh gram sabhas pass a resolution demanding reinstatement of the former right to work law.

“The Congress has workers in almost every village across the country. There are around 22 crore MGNREGA workers across the villages in the country. We will get in touch with them as well as the gram sabha members and urge them to pass a resolution in favour of the old law. The gram sabhas would certainly value the concern of the MGNREGA beneficiaries. The resolution would send a big message from the villages to the Central government as well as to the country,” Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan chairman Sunil panwar told ETV Bharat.

He said this is going to be one of the biggest mobilisations of workers across the country. "It is a huge challenge but not impossible. The difference between the old and the new scheme is that while MGNREGA was a right to work, the VB-G RAM G is a scheme which dilutes the powers of the gram panchayats,” he said.