Sachin Pilot Asks Why ECI Not Acting On Congress-Submitted Proof Of Voter List Fraud
The senior Congress leader accused the BJP of misleading people on the issue of illegal migrants.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 9:55 AM IST
Raipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday sought to know why the Election Commission was not acting on documents and data regarding alleged voter list fraud presented by the Congress.
Talking to reporters in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, Pilot, the Congress' in-charge for Chhattisgarh, said, “The question arises, how lakhs of names were removed from the Bihar voter list? Rahul Gandhi ji held a press conference showing evidence of vote theft and deletion of names. Unfortunately, the EC did not even consider ordering an inquiry."
He stressed that elections must remain "free and fair." He said that Congress fears genuine voters from Dalit, Adivasi, poor and backward communities may be targeted (during the SIR exercises). "We want no genuine voter in this country to be excluded. We will keep up the pressure to ensure fairness," he said.
Sachin Pilot arrived in Bastar, accompanied by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Charandas Mahant, PCC President Deepak Baij, and other party officials.
Replying to a question about Congress's stand on the encounter of top Maoist commander Hidma, Pilot said the Congress has a long history of fighting extremism.
Pilot said, "Our leaders considered it right to sacrifice their lives, but did not bow down to terrorism. The Congress party has always demonstrated its ability to confront, fight, and win against Naxalism, terrorism, and separatism.”
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, " the sir has been launched in several states. sir has been conducted many times in the country before, but this time, many questions are being raised about the sir. in many states, blos are committing suicide... we… pic.twitter.com/4E11kZwNZI— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2025
"Anyone who resorts to violence, works against national interest, or violates the law must face strict action. The Congress lost an entire generation in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. How can anyone accuse us of supporting such forces? For us, the nation and its security come first, and party and ideology come later,” Pilot added.
Pilot accused the BJP of misleading people on the issue of illegal migrants, and said the party-led government at the Centre failed to take concrete action against them despite being in power for the past 11 years.
He sought to know how many illegal migrants the Centre actually identified and deported in the last 11 years.
"Anyone who is an illegal migrant has no right to stay in the country as per the law. Action must be taken against those living here illegally, and we fully support such action. But for the past 11 years, they have only been misleading people through speeches. There is a BJP government in Assam; they should present data and show what action they have taken there (against illegal migrants)," he said.
Replying to a question about the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), Sachin Pilot asked, “Are the poor, the destitute, the helpless, and the uneducated in Chhattisgarh or any corner of this country infiltrators?” “Today, these are the very people who earn their livelihood by toiling in paddy fields from dawn to dusk. Do they have the time or resources to run around collecting documents from across the world and then fight endless battles to prove that their names belong on the voter list?”
He highlighted the growing distress among Booth Level Officers (BLOs), pointing out that several have tragically taken their own lives in different states. “Are these officers being subjected to unbearable mental harassment? What kind of pressure is being exerted on them that they are unable to perform their duties impartially?” he questioned.
Pilot emphasised that earlier, the identity or political leaning of a BLO hardly mattered because there was complete trust in the Election Commission’s fairness and independence. “It is a constitutional body, a government machinery that is supposed to rise above ideology. Unfortunately, that trust is now rapidly decreasing,” he said.
The Congress leader announced that the party has launched a nationwide campaign to create awareness and alert citizens in all states where such Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drives are being conducted. “Even Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Russia hold elections,” Pilot remarked. “But if doubts are being raised about the integrity of elections in India, it is an extremely disturbing sign for our future.”
Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's government of pressuring Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list. He has warned that the party will intensify its fight to protect democracy.
Speaking to the media, before the Bastar visit, Pilot targeted the BJP-led state government over several issues, including SIR exercise, expensive electricity, paddy procurement and law-and-order concerns.
Pilot said, "The SIR process is being pushed so hard that Booth Level Officers are being pressurised and some have even taken their own lives. Such a situation is dangerous for democracy."
Sachin Pilot had also revealed that the party will train Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for two consecutive days to ensure that there are no irregularities in the SIR process. Following this, Congress will hold a major protest against alleged vote theft at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 14.
Further, he had criticised the state government for planning a Director General (DG) Conference in Nava Raipur, saying the government should fix law and order problems first before holding large events.
On the party organisation, Pilot had said the selection of Congress district presidents in Chhattisgarh is almost complete and that the new team will be announced soon. (With PTI Inputs)
