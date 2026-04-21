ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Runs Aggressive Campaign In Tamil Nadu, Eyes Gains In West Bengal Polls

Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallaikarjun Kharge, centre, addresses a press conference ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Party General Secretary and MP KC Venugopal, third right, is also present. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress launched an aggressive campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, aiming to strengthen both its own prospects and those of the ruling DMK-led alliance against the NDA.

Polling for all 234 Assembly seats in the state is scheduled for April 23 and campaigning will conclude on Tuesday evening in accordance with Election Commission norms. The Congress, a key partner in the DMK-led secular alliance, is contesting 28 seats, up from 25 in 2021. In the previous elections, the party had won 18 seats and is now looking to improve its tally with the popularity of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the DMK had differences of opinions as the Congress demanded 39 seats. However, differences were resolved, and both parties came together during the campaign.

Stalin spearheaded an outreach drive across the state, while Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the party’s campaign. Their message focused on the achievements of the alliance government over the past five years, the strength of the 21-party coalition, and promises of continued welfare initiatives.

While Rahul Gandhi did not share the stage with Stalin due to a busy schedule, Kharge addressed joint rallies with the DMK chief. Both leaders launched attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has allied with the DMK and other parties to challenge the ruling bloc.

The Congress leaders accused the BJP of promoting a divisive agenda in a state. Rahul Gandhi stressed on the Congress’s commitment to Tamil cultural identity and said that the BJP would not succeed in gaining power in the state through its alliance partners. Both he and Kharge also criticised the Centre over its proposed delimitation agenda and alleged that it could adversely impact southern states.

AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, expressed confidence in the alliance’s prospects and said that the campaign had been successful and that voters were likely to re-elect the DMK-led government.