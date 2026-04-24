ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Responds To ECI Notice To Kharge Over His 'Terrorist' Remarks Against PM Modi, Seeks More Time

New Delhi: Responding to the notice issued to its party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘terrorist’, the Congress on Thursday categorically stated that the time granted was not sufficient, and sought a week to file a detailed reply in this regard.

The response of the grand old party came after the poll panel had issued a stern notice to Kharge over his remarks on Wednesday. It has asked Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, to submit his response within 24 hours.

In its response addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh wrote, "At the very outset, we would like to express our surprise at the short amount of time given to the Congress president to reply to the charges levelled against him in the Notice i.e. 24 hours. You would have been aware that this is certainly not sufficient time, given that the Congress president is in the middle of multiple campaigns. It almost seems the CEC is executing the notice as a formality rather than as an act in discharge of natural justice."

"We seek time to file a detailed response within one week and also for a senior delegation of Congress leaders to present the same," he said.

Referring to Kharge's remarks, Ramesh said, "Now coming to the context of the remarks/comments in question, they have already been clarified subsequently by Congress president himself-- He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, IT and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands. Therefore, I said, in that context, he is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist."

He said this clarification was already available in the public domain and by relying only on a quote taken out of context by the BJP and not looking at the entire comment, "there does not seem to be any application of mind by the officials before hastily issuing this notice"

"It almost seems that an attempt is being made to deliberately overlook the clear and unequivocal explanation about the context in which the words were uttered, so as to find some way to take action against the Congress president. Unfortunately, it smacks of ulterior motives," he said.