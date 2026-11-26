ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Removes Two Himachal Unit Vice Presidents Over Organisational Inactivity

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Vinay Kumar has removed party Vice-Presidents Rajneesh Kimta and Mohinder Chauhan from their positions over their absence at key party events.

Kumar, in an order, said that both office-bearers had been consistently absent from key party meetings, organizational events, and other official activities for a long time. Taking the matter seriously, the party held detailed consultations with the chairman and members of the HPCC’s Disciplinary Committee, he said.

Following the committee's recommendation and the approval of Rajni Patil, the leader in charge of the Himachal Congress, the decision was made to remove both leaders from their posts as Vice-Presidents, added Kumar.

The Himachal Congress chief said that a position within the organisation was “not merely a matter of honour, but also a significant responsibility”. Every office-bearer is expected to participate regularly in party meetings and organizational activities, he said.

He made it clear that negligence in fulfilling organisational responsibilities will not be tolerated, and that disciplinary rules will apply equally to all office-bearers and party workers.