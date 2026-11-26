Congress Removes Two Himachal Unit Vice Presidents Over Organisational Inactivity
Rajneesh Kimta and Mohinder Chauhan were removed from their posts by Himachal Congress chief Vinay Kumar.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Vinay Kumar has removed party Vice-Presidents Rajneesh Kimta and Mohinder Chauhan from their positions over their absence at key party events.
Kumar, in an order, said that both office-bearers had been consistently absent from key party meetings, organizational events, and other official activities for a long time. Taking the matter seriously, the party held detailed consultations with the chairman and members of the HPCC’s Disciplinary Committee, he said.
Following the committee's recommendation and the approval of Rajni Patil, the leader in charge of the Himachal Congress, the decision was made to remove both leaders from their posts as Vice-Presidents, added Kumar.
The Himachal Congress chief said that a position within the organisation was “not merely a matter of honour, but also a significant responsibility”. Every office-bearer is expected to participate regularly in party meetings and organizational activities, he said.
He made it clear that negligence in fulfilling organisational responsibilities will not be tolerated, and that disciplinary rules will apply equally to all office-bearers and party workers.
This move comes ahead of the Congress party’s 'Save the Constitution' (Samvidhan Bachao) march, scheduled for Thursday, November 26.
Rajneesh Kimta had also contested the 2022 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Chopal constituency in Shimla district, though he was defeated by the BJP’s Balbir Verma.
During that election, Kimta was among the wealthiest candidates in the state. A horticulturist and businessman by profession, Kimta has been involved in politics since his student days. He has served in various capacities, ranging from his time with the NSUI to holding the positions of Secretary and General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee.
Read More: