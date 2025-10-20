Congress Releases Another List Of Bihar Election Candidates Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift
Congress announces six more candidates, taking total to 60, with seat-sharing disputes spark ‘friendly fights’ in key constituencies.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST
Patna: Amid turmoil in the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) over seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday released another list of six candidates. This took the party’s total announced candidates to 60.
The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates, including its state chief Rajesh Ram from the Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa. On Friday, the party fielded Rishi Mishra from Jale in a one-off announcement. On Saturday, the party released a list of five candidates.
According to the latest list, the Congress fielded Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC).
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट। pic.twitter.com/6Hsld0fABc— Bihar Congress (@INCBihar) October 20, 2025
Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also released its list of candidates for 143 seats on Monday. Out of the 243 seats, the RJD has released a list of 143 candidates.
Apart from the Grand Alliance and NDA, candidates from Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, Tej Pratap’s Janshakti Janata Dal, and several independents are also in the fray.
The first phase of voting will be held on November 6 and the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
Rift over disputed seats
Ahead of the Bihar elections, fissures seemed to have emerged in the unity of the RJD-Congress combine, as it is unclear who will contest how many seats.
In as many as 10 assembly seats in the upcoming Bihar polls, both the Congress and the CPIML, and in several others, the Congress and the RJD, have fielded their candidates, describing those as “friendly fights”. Only after the withdrawal process will it become clear whether the constituents of the Grand Alliance are ready to settle disputes or the India Alliance will go to the polls with a major split in several seats.
However, the 10 seats in Bihar where there has been conflict between the India Alliance include key seats like Kahalgaon, Lalganj, Vaishali, Bachhwara, Gaurabauram, Rajapakar, Rosera, Bihar Sharif, Tarapur, and Warisaliganj. All these seats are considered politically sensitive.
