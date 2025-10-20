ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Releases Another List Of Bihar Election Candidates Amid Mahagathbandhan Rift

Patna: Amid turmoil in the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) over seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress on Monday released another list of six candidates. This took the party’s total announced candidates to 60.

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates, including its state chief Rajesh Ram from the Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa. On Friday, the party fielded Rishi Mishra from Jale in a one-off announcement. On Saturday, the party released a list of five candidates.

According to the latest list, the Congress fielded Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC).

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also released its list of candidates for 143 seats on Monday. Out of the 243 seats, the RJD has released a list of 143 candidates.