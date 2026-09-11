Congress Receives A Shot In The Arm As Chhattisgarh BJP Minister's Brother Joins Party
Satnami community is known to wield political influence in over nearly 20 of Chhattisgarh's 90 assembly seats, reports Praveen Singh.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Raipur: Congress party has received a shot in the arm as Guru Dhal Das, the elder brother of Guru Khushwant Saheb, a minister in the BJP government, joined the party.
Dhal Das is the eldest son of Guru Baldas, religious leader of the Satnami community, which holds a significant vote share in the state. He formally joined Congress at an event held at former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur. Khushwant Saheb serves as a minister in the BJP government, while Dhal Das has joined the rival party Congress.
During the ceremony, Baghel welcomed him into the party by draping the traditional Congress scarf (gamcha) around his neck. The move is being viewed as a significant development.
Baghel stated that Dhal Das's entry would strengthen the party. In a social media message, he said, " It has begun; together, we will oust the BJP." Guru Baldas is counted among the key religious leaders of the Satnami community and the family traces its lineage to Baba Guru Ghasidas and is associated with Bhandarpuri Dham.
Why All Eyes Are On Satnami Vote Bank
The Satnami community is considered an influential group in Chhattisgarh politics. Approximately 14 percent of the state's population belongs to the Scheduled Caste category, and a significant portion of this community holds deep faith in the Satnami sect. The Satnami community is known to wield political influence on over 20 of Chhattisgarh's 90 assembly seats. Political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, regard the community's support as crucial.
Although the next assembly election in Chhattisgarh is still some time away, political parties have already begun efforts to strengthen their cadre base. With Dhal Das's entry into Congress, two prominent members of the same family now find themselves in opposite political camps.
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