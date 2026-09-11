ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Receives A Shot In The Arm As Chhattisgarh BJP Minister's Brother Joins Party

Raipur: Congress party has received a shot in the arm as Guru Dhal Das, the elder brother of Guru Khushwant Saheb, a minister in the BJP government, joined the party.

Dhal Das is the eldest son of Guru Baldas, religious leader of the Satnami community, which holds a significant vote share in the state. He formally joined Congress at an event held at former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur. Khushwant Saheb serves as a minister in the BJP government, while Dhal Das has joined the rival party Congress.

During the ceremony, Baghel welcomed him into the party by draping the traditional Congress scarf (gamcha) around his neck. The move is being viewed as a significant development.

Baghel stated that Dhal Das's entry would strengthen the party. In a social media message, he said, " It has begun; together, we will oust the BJP." Guru Baldas is counted among the key religious leaders of the Satnami community and the family traces its lineage to Baba Guru Ghasidas and is associated with Bhandarpuri Dham.