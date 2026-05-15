ETV Bharat / bharat

'Elections Over, Modi's Recovery Begins:' Congress Takes Dig At PM After Fuel Price Hike

Youth Congress workers during a protest against the hike in the prices of LPG in New Delhi a few days ago. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "inflation man", Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the PM, stating that he has "unleashed the whip" on the public by hiking the prices of petrol and diesel.

The Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs three per litre each on Friday across the country. CNG prices were also hiked by Rs two per kilogram.

"Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees. Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over - Modi's recovery begins," Congress said in a post on X.

Party's general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that the price hike is bound to lead to further inflation that is projected to be close to six percent.

"For years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the Indian National Congress had been urging that those benefits should be passed on to Indian consumers and that domestic prices of gas, petrol, and diesel should be reduced. That, however, did not happen and consumers were fleeced," he said on X.