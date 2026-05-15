'Elections Over, Modi's Recovery Begins:' Congress Takes Dig At PM After Fuel Price Hike
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the price hike is bound to lead to further inflation, that is projected to be close to six percent.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
New Delhi: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "inflation man", Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on the PM, stating that he has "unleashed the whip" on the public by hiking the prices of petrol and diesel.
The Centre has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs three per litre each on Friday across the country. CNG prices were also hiked by Rs two per kilogram.
"Inflation Man Modi has once again unleashed the whip on the public today. Petrol and diesel have been increased by 3-3 rupees. Meanwhile, CNG prices have also been raised by 2 rupees. Elections over - Modi's recovery begins," Congress said in a post on X.
'महंगाई मैन' मोदी ने आज फिर जनता पर हंटर चलाया.— Congress (@INCIndia) May 15, 2026
• पेट्रोल और डीजल 3-3 रुपए महंगा कर दिया गया
• वहीं, CNG के दाम भी 2 रुपए बढ़ा दिए गए
चुनाव खत्म - मोदी की वसूली शुरू
Party's general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said that the price hike is bound to lead to further inflation that is projected to be close to six percent.
"For years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the Indian National Congress had been urging that those benefits should be passed on to Indian consumers and that domestic prices of gas, petrol, and diesel should be reduced. That, however, did not happen and consumers were fleeced," he said on X.
"Now that international oil prices are climbing up because of the war in West Asia unleashed by the PM's good friends -- the US and Israel --and assembly elections are over, the Modi Govt has increased petrol and diesel prices after having hiked commercial LPG prices earlier. This is bound to lead to further inflation that is now projected to be close to 6% for this financial year. Growth estimates will be lowered considerably," he said.
For years when international oil prices were soft or declining, the Indian National Congress had been urging that those benefits should be passed on to Indian consumers and that domestic prices of gas, petrol, and diesel should be reduced. That, however, did not happen and…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 15, 2026
Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said the Centre is suffocating the people day by day.
"When global crude oil prices plummeted, the Modi Government pocketed billions in profits, and now - 3 months after a completely predictable crisis - the public is being forced to absorb the pain," he said.
"This government’s crisis management is only to save Adani from prosecution, not to save the common public from economic shocks. Instead of giving a plan on how the poor will be shielded from shocks, they are suffocating the people day by day," he said, adding that people are completely fed up with this regime and its mismanagement.
Welcome to Amrit Kaal, mitron!— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 15, 2026
When global crude oil prices plummeted, the Modi Government pocketed billions in profits, and now - 3 months after a completely predictable crisis - the public is being forced to absorb the pain.
This government’s crisis management is only to… https://t.co/ASmzQCMeda
In New Delhi, the petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.
This comes amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which has led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.
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Panic Buying Triggers Heavy Rush At Petrol Pumps In Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh; Govt Maintains 'No Fuel Shortage'
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By Rs 3/Litre In India, CNG Gets Costlier By Rs 2/KG; Check New Rates Across Metros