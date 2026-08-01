ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Playing Victim Card Instead Of Apologising For Brutality On Protesting Students': Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said that Narendra Modi is playing the victim card by saying he has forgiven the youth who abused him, and demanded an apology from the prime minister for the “brutality” unleashed on student protesters and the trauma they suffered due to paper leaks. The opposition party also claimed that the prime minister's "Instagram sabhas”, which it termed an act of “supreme self-obsession”, are fooling no one.

“Late last night, in an act of supreme self-obsession, the prime minister said that he forgave our youth. This is an insult to the nation and to our youth, which has suffered under his government and is legitimately demanding an apology from him. The prime minister's InstaGram Sabhas are fooling no one,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday night, Modi said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to “filthy abuses” at the Jantar Mantar and lamented that “our daughters” had used such language, even as he called for forgiving the “misguided children”.

The prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path. In his post, Ramesh said, “The self-declared non-biological PM enjoys playing the victim card.”