ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Cannot Evade Responsibility: Congress On Seafarers' Death

New Delhi: With three Indian seafarers killed in a US military strike on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, the Congress on Thursday condemned America's "reckless military actions" and demanded that the government take all necessary diplomatic measures to establish accountability.

The opposition party also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Donald Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests.

India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days, resulting in the death of three nationals. It said it has strongly taken up the matter with the US. This was the first public acknowledgement of the US Navy targeting ships with Indian crew.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued. On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

In a statement, the Congress expressed profound grief at the tragic loss of the lives of three Indian sailors off the coast of Oman.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones and stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time. We also strongly condemn the reckless military actions undertaken by the United States that have endangered civilian shipping and maritime personnel in the region," the Congress said.

Prime Minister Modi, who has repeatedly showcased his personal rapport with President Trump as a diplomatic achievement, cannot evade responsibility when that relationship fails to protect Indian lives and interests, it said.

"We urge the government to provide immediate assistance and adequate compensation to the affected families, ensure the swift repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased sailors, and facilitate the safe return of those rescued alive," the party said.