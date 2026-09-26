ETV Bharat / bharat

After EC's Communique On SIR, Congress Says Poll Panel Now In 'Damage Control' Mode

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the Election Commission was in "damage control" mode after differences within the poll body came out following a media "expose" and demanded that the ongoing SIR exercise that has "disenfranchised crores" is suspended immediately. The Congress also said that nothing short of CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation or prosecution will suffice.

The opposition party's reaction came after the Election Commission issued a statement asserting that all Special Intensive Revision (SIR) orders were issued after approval from all three Election Commissioners and the changes in Form 6, through which names are included in the voters' list, have been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The poll body also claimed that the letters sent by commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary were not related to any policy matter of the Commission or its IT division, but to the working of an officer on deputation to it.

Reacting sharply to the EC statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the poll body is in damage control mode after it has already caused "massive damage" to our democracy.

"It has just issued a wishy-washy Press Note that raises further questions on its intent, integrity, impartiality and credibility," he said on X.

"The ongoing SIR which has turned to be method of massive disenfranchisement of several crores of India must be suspended immediately without delay. "In the meantime, nothing short of the CEC's resignation or prosecution will suffice," he said in a two-page statement.

He said in the wake of the expose by the Indian Express and subsequent reporting in other newspapers, and the nationwide protests that have followed seeking the removal of Kumar, the EC has now come out with a press note.

"First, the Press note does not directly deny the story or its findings. It makes a defensive attempt to downplay the same in paragraph 3(i) and 3(ii) but does not say that the allegations are baseless.