ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Raises Questions On 'Substantial' LIC Stake In Rajesh Exports

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday flagged that LIC owns around 10.8% of Rajesh Exports, which is currently under the SEBI scanner, and said this raises the question of whether LIC's acquisition of such a "substantial stake" was driven by instructions from the ruling ecosystem.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said SEBI has, in an interim report dated June 3 2026, alleged a "gigantic scam" involving a high-flying company called Rajesh Exports which is in the gold refining and jewellery business.

SEBI says that there has been a massive misrepresentation of revenues spanning a five-year period, 2020/21-2024/25, that could amount to a staggering Rs 15 lakh crore, Ramesh pointed out.

"This is a mind-boggling number. Investigations are continuing, and a final report is awaited," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said. What is particularly disturbing is that LIC owns around 10.8% of Rajesh Exports, he said.

Banks too have considerable exposure to this clearly politically influential company, Ramesh added. How could LIC have missed such a huge fraud taking place in a company in which it has a substantial stake, the Congress leader asked.

"This raises the question of whether LIC's acquisition of such a substantial stake was driven by instructions from the ruling ecosystem," Ramesh said.

Capital markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday barred Rajesh Exports Ltd's promoter and CEO Rajesh Mehta from dealing in the company's securities, alleging large-scale misrepresentation of financial statements and diversion of funds.