ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Tribal Students' Fight Is Not Just For Education, Jobs But For Adivasi Identity: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi interacts with a delegation of tribal students, including student activists who had been on a hunger strike over hostel facilities and educational demands, in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Sept. 2, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the fight of tribal students from Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food but it is also for their existence and Adivasi identity. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X a video of his interaction with tribal students on Wednesday during his visit to Nashik. In a post in Hindi on X accompanying the video, Gandhi said, "'We are Adivasis; RSS-BJP want to turn us into Vanvasis'. The fight of tribal students from Nashik and Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food—it's also for their existence and Adivasi identity." It was a pleasure to meet these brave students, who stood firm against the Maharashtra government, raised their voice for their rights, and achieved victory, Gandhi said.