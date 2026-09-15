ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Claims 0.5% Fee On UPI Payments Above Rs 2,000 After Govt's No Charge Order

"The plan is to collect a 0.5% charge on every UPI payment above Rs 2,000, meaning - If you make a purchase of Rs 5,000, a charge of Rs 25 will be applied and if you make a purchase of Rs 10,000, Rs 50 will be collected," the party claimed.

"Narendra Modi has brought a new plan to extract money from the public. Now the government will levy a charge on UPI payments above Rs 2,000," Congress said in a post on X.

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed the government would levy a 0.5% charge on every UPI payment above Rs 2,000, even as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of "quietly opening the door" to imposing such fees.

It noted that previously, UPI payments were completely free. "Modi's philosophy is clear - loot the public as much as possible and fill your friend's coffers. This government is not the people's government; it's the government of a few industrialists, and Narendra Modi is their agent," the party alleged.

The reaction came after the Union Ministry of Finance on Monday notified that banks and system providers cannot impose charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions of up to Rs 2,000 or on payments made through RuPay debit cards. No decision has been taken so far on whether charges would be applicable to transactions above Rs 2,000, to be paid by merchants.

UPI Payments Up To Rs 2,000 To Remain Free Of Charges: Govt (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Reacting to the move, Gandhi wrote on X, "The Modi government has quietly opened the door to imposing fees on UPI. Now, MDR can be levied on merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Even if these transactions account for just 5% of the volume, they make up nearly 65% of UPI's total transaction value."

He added, "The government says no fees will be charged to customers. But where will the fees imposed on shopkeepers ultimately come from? Added to prices, straight out of the customer's pocket."

Gandhi claimed that American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy. "American payment companies have long opposed India's zero-MDR policy. Now, the Modi government has opened the path to changing the policy in exactly that direction. Just like with the US Trade Deal, Compromised PM Modi is once again surrendering to American pressure," he wrote.