Rahul Gandhi Calls Jailing Of CJP Leaders 'Cowardice Act', Vows To Reclaim Delhi Jantar Mantar
"Waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime," LoP Rahul Gandhi said, vowing to reclaim the protest site.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Coming out in support of Cockroach Janta Party, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the jailing of CJP's co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das an act of "cowardice", after the two were sent to judicial custody in connection with a trespassing case.
As per latest information, Das and Ranka have been lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area. Another CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, who was also put under "preventive arrest" by Delhi Police, has been released after he reportedly signed an undertaking not to cause public disorder for a period of one year.
The CJP and the Opposition, however, claimed that the arrests were made for waving Indian tricolour at Jantar Mantar and raising 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.
Following the court order, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asked the government to "officially declare an Emergency" and not "hide behind cowardly tactics".
"Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, Narendra Modi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics," he said in a post on X.
Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, @narendramodi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 14, 2026
After his release today, Ajinkya Shinde alleged that the "dictatorial Modi-Shah government has begun using its system and misusing its powers to violate the fundamental rights of the people of this country".
"You may know that Ashutosh, Saurav Das and I, along with volunteers from CJP, went to Jantar Mantar. We simply waved the Indian national flag and raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. For this, the dictatorial Modi-Shah government has sent Saurav and Ashutosh to jail for five days," he said.
Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice. Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2026
In his reaction, Rahul Gandhi said, "Waving the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful protest is not a crime. Jailing youth for it is an act of cowardice."
"Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights. Jantar Mantar belongs to the people of India. We will reclaim it," he added.
Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 14, 2026
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also lashed out at the government following the arrest of CJP leaders and the subsequent judicial custody orders. "Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous," he tweeted.
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CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Arrested After Jantar Mantar Breach, Sent To 5-Day Judicial Custody