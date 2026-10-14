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Rahul Gandhi Calls Jailing Of CJP Leaders 'Cowardice Act', Vows To Reclaim Delhi Jantar Mantar

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference after a tea meeting with INDIA Bloc, AISA, and CJP leaders at 5 Sunheri Bagh in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Coming out in support of Cockroach Janta Party, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the jailing of CJP's co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das an act of "cowardice", after the two were sent to judicial custody in connection with a trespassing case.

As per latest information, Das and Ranka have been lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest area. Another CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, who was also put under "preventive arrest" by Delhi Police, has been released after he reportedly signed an undertaking not to cause public disorder for a period of one year.

The CJP and the Opposition, however, claimed that the arrests were made for waving Indian tricolour at Jantar Mantar and raising 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan. Following the court order, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asked the government to "officially declare an Emergency" and not "hide behind cowardly tactics". "Ashu and Saurav have been sent to 5 days judicial custody. Their fault? Unfurling tricolour at Jantar Mantar. Show some guts, Narendra Modi. If you’re so determined to crush dissent, have the courage to officially declare an Emergency instead of hiding behind these cowardly tactics," he said in a post on X. After his release today, Ajinkya Shinde alleged that the "dictatorial Modi-Shah government has begun using its system and misusing its powers to violate the fundamental rights of the people of this country".