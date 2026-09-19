Students Are India's Future Without Them, No Country Would Become Strong: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi highlighted that students raised the issue of a freeze on the 13 per cent quota in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Indore: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday at the Chhatron ki Goonj event in Indore said students are India's future; without them, no country would become strong. During the event, he highlighted that students raised the issue of a freeze on the 13 per cent quota in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh.
Meanwhile, a woman tells Rahul that many like her are suffering despite clearing Madhya Pradesh government exams, as 13 per cent appointments are put on hold over a legal dispute. Students are asking questions about the system, including certain industrialists, but 'Andh-bhakt' oppose it.
When they flagged irregularities in MPPSC, an FIR was registered, and they were sent to jail; a Dewas student tells Rahul Gandhi.
Ten lakh posts of teachers are vacant in the country, and the system has captured the entire country; it doesn't want students to raise questions, said Rahul Gandhi.
Speaking at an Indore event, Rahul Gandhi offers to participate in the ongoing protest of aspirants for teacher jobs in Madhya Pradesh. Tribal woman student urges Rahul Gandhi to take up issue of shortage of Adivasi hostels at Indore Chhatron ki Goonj event.
This is a developing story. More details to follow...