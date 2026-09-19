ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Are India's Future Without Them, No Country Would Become Strong: Rahul Gandhi

Indore: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday at the Chhatron ki Goonj event in Indore said students are India's future; without them, no country would become strong. During the event, he highlighted that students raised the issue of a freeze on the 13 per cent quota in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a woman tells Rahul that many like her are suffering despite clearing Madhya Pradesh government exams, as 13 per cent appointments are put on hold over a legal dispute. Students are asking questions about the system, including certain industrialists, but 'Andh-bhakt' oppose it.

When they flagged irregularities in MPPSC, an FIR was registered, and they were sent to jail; a Dewas student tells Rahul Gandhi.