ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Questions 'Self-Declared Vishwaguru's Huglomacy' Pakistan Plays Mediator Between US And Iran

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday questioned the government's "failure" to prevent Washington from according Islamabad the role of a mediator between the two warring countries despite New Delhi's diplomatic outreach to isolate it following the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

This raises serious questions about "the self-declared Vishwaguru's huglomacy", said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader's remarks came shortly before US Vice President J D Vance arrived in Pakistan to hold crucial talks with an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the US-Iran meeting is beginning today in Islamabad and the entire world, including India, is hoping that this is the beginning of a durable peace process between the two countries "that will not get derailed by Israel's continuing aggression in its neighbourhood".

"But serious questions about the substance and style of the self-declared Vishwaguru's huglomacy arise - How has Pakistan managed to carve out a new role for itself despite its role in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 and the diplomatic engagement India mounted to isolate it following the attacks?" he asked.