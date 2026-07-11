ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence Over Ram Temple Donation Row, Seeks SC-Monitored Probe

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Central government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over the alleged misappropriation of donations collected at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue and demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the issue was not merely about the alleged theft of money but about the faith of millions of devotees.

"In this government, neither institutions nor temples have been spared. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on such a serious matter? He must answer the people. This is not merely a case of theft of money; it concerns the faith of crores of devotees," Singhvi said.

Singhvi said even a daily wage labourer earning Rs 500 a day contributes a portion of his earnings to the temple out of devotion. "A daily wage labourer earns Rs 500 in a day and donates Rs 50 to the temple because of his faith. If that money is allegedly stolen from the temple, it is an assault on the devotion and trust of ordinary people," he said.

Questions Over SIT Probe And FIR

The Congress leader questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, alleging it was an attempt to cover up the controversy rather than hold people accountable.

He questioned why Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had neither been named in the First Information Report (FIR) nor arrested.

"Whenever a serious case is investigated, an FIR is first registered against those responsible before an SIT is constituted. Here, an SIT appears to have been formed only to wrap up the matter. The blame has been shifted to eight or nine individuals, including a driver. Several members of the Trust themselves have stated that everything was carried out under Champat Rai's supervision. Then why is his name missing from the FIR?" Singhvi asked.

He alleged that Champat Rai was being protected because he was the Centre's preferred choice.

Referring to the SIT's preliminary findings, Singhvi alleged that the Trust had spent large sums on various events, including around Rs 113 crore on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22, 2024, and more than Rs 10 crore on a subsequent flag-hoisting event. He described the reported findings as "just the tip of the iceberg".

"The real question is not who committed the theft, but who allowed it to happen under their noses. There are MoUs and SOPs between the State Bank of India and the Trust. Yet no responsibility has been fixed beyond the lowest level," he said.