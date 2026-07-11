Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence Over Ram Temple Donation Row, Seeks SC-Monitored Probe
Calling the SIT findings the "tip of the iceberg", the Congress demanded accountability and an independent probe into the Ram Temple donation case.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Central government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over the alleged misappropriation of donations collected at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue and demanding a Supreme Court-monitored investigation.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the issue was not merely about the alleged theft of money but about the faith of millions of devotees.
"In this government, neither institutions nor temples have been spared. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on such a serious matter? He must answer the people. This is not merely a case of theft of money; it concerns the faith of crores of devotees," Singhvi said.
Singhvi said even a daily wage labourer earning Rs 500 a day contributes a portion of his earnings to the temple out of devotion. "A daily wage labourer earns Rs 500 in a day and donates Rs 50 to the temple because of his faith. If that money is allegedly stolen from the temple, it is an assault on the devotion and trust of ordinary people," he said.
Questions Over SIT Probe And FIR
The Congress leader questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, alleging it was an attempt to cover up the controversy rather than hold people accountable.
He questioned why Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had neither been named in the First Information Report (FIR) nor arrested.
"Whenever a serious case is investigated, an FIR is first registered against those responsible before an SIT is constituted. Here, an SIT appears to have been formed only to wrap up the matter. The blame has been shifted to eight or nine individuals, including a driver. Several members of the Trust themselves have stated that everything was carried out under Champat Rai's supervision. Then why is his name missing from the FIR?" Singhvi asked.
He alleged that Champat Rai was being protected because he was the Centre's preferred choice.
Referring to the SIT's preliminary findings, Singhvi alleged that the Trust had spent large sums on various events, including around Rs 113 crore on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held on January 22, 2024, and more than Rs 10 crore on a subsequent flag-hoisting event. He described the reported findings as "just the tip of the iceberg".
"The real question is not who committed the theft, but who allowed it to happen under their noses. There are MoUs and SOPs between the State Bank of India and the Trust. Yet no responsibility has been fixed beyond the lowest level," he said.
Congress Lists Five Demands
Singhvi placed five demands before the Centre:
1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his silence, address the issue through a press conference and make a statement during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.
2. Champat Rai should also be arrested and the reasons for not naming him in the FIR should be explained. Singhvi said resignation alone would not be sufficient.
3. The entire matter should be investigated under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to restore public confidence in the Temple Trust.
4. The present Temple Trust should be dissolved and reconstituted with independent and credible members rather than individuals allegedly favoured by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the BJP or the Central government.
5. A comprehensive forensic audit of the Temple Trust's accounts should be conducted from its inception.
Congress Seeks Independent Judicial Probe
Singhvi reiterated that if the government's intention was to restore public confidence, the investigation must be led by a retired Supreme Court judge whose credibility inspires trust. "There should also be a forensic audit of the Trust's accounts from the time it was established till today," he said.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also questioned the Prime Minister's silence, saying the issue involved the faith of millions of Hindus and deserved an impartial investigation.
"This is not merely a case of financial irregularity or embezzlement of crores. It is an attack on the faith of Hindus. The entire matter should be investigated under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge," Yadav said.
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