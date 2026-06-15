Congress Steps Up Attack On Modi Over Killing Of Indian Seafarers, Calls Him 'Compromised PM'
The Opposition party has asked the PM whether he would register a strong objection with the US over the killings of innocent Indian citizens.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of three Indian seafarers following attack on the Palau-flagged vessel M T Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz by the US, the Congress on Monday questioned his silence over the matter, stating that India has not seen a more "compromised" Prime Minister than him.
The Opposition party has asked the Prime Minister whether he would register strong objection with the US over the killings of the innocent Indian citizens.
Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Three Indian sailors--Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya from Uttar Pradesh, and Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh from Andhra Pradesh--lost their lives in a US attack on a ship in Oman. Yet, the Prime Minister doesn't seem to care."
Referring to the US, she said, "America has been constantly attacking commercial ships. The reality is America knew very well before it made the attack that there were Indian crew members on most of those vessels, but it just doesn't care. It went ahead and killed those people despite knowing that there were Indians onboard."
Questioning the Prime Minister's silence over the matter, Shrinate said, "The entire country is in mourning. People are in anger. Yet, four days after it had happened, the Prime Minister has not spoken a word. The Prime Minister has not made a single statement. Not a word of condolence, remorse or sympathy to the families of the bereaved. Forget about registering a strong protest."
She asserted that the Prime Minister's silence and the government's "cowardly" response is nothing but complicity with America. "In the last 78 years of Indian Independence, we have not seen a more compromised or weaker Prime Minister than Narendra Modi. We had seen Jawaharlal Nehru, who had put India's interest first. We had seen Indira Gandhi, who looked America in the eye," the Congress spokesperson said.
She added, "We have a compromised Prime Minister. We have a Prime Minister who cannot speak up for India. We have a Prime Minister who puts the country's pride--our sovereignty, our Independence behind his fear. He is fearful of America."
She also asked a volley of questions to the Prime Minister over the matter. "Narendra Modi is likely to meet United States President Donald Trump, whom he proudly calls his friend. Will Narendra Modi shake hands with Donald Trump? Will Narendra Modi raise the issue of the killing of innocent Indian civilians with Donald Trump? Will Narendra Modi register the protest that many of us in India feel?" the Congress spokesperson asked.
Referring to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in connection with the matter, she said, "Our Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, said he had registered a protest with the US and stated that the killing of our sailors was illegal and illegitimate. But soon after, a statement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who effectively threatened us, saying that if we continued to disobey America, we would have to face the consequences. If Marco Rubio's statement is false, why have neither the Ministry of External Affairs nor the minister challenged the statement even after 24 hours?"
"The Congress party demands that the Prime Minister break his silence and raise the reckless and brutal killings of Indian citizens with Trump. If necessary, all diplomatic action should be taken to ensure America pays a price for breaching the Geneva Convention and for breaching every law in the land," she added.
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