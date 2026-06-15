ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Steps Up Attack On Modi Over Killing Of Indian Seafarers, Calls Him 'Compromised PM'

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of three Indian seafarers following attack on the Palau-flagged vessel M T Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz by the US, the Congress on Monday questioned his silence over the matter, stating that India has not seen a more "compromised" Prime Minister than him.

The Opposition party has asked the Prime Minister whether he would register strong objection with the US over the killings of the innocent Indian citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Three Indian sailors--Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya from Uttar Pradesh, and Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh from Andhra Pradesh--lost their lives in a US attack on a ship in Oman. Yet, the Prime Minister doesn't seem to care."

Referring to the US, she said, "America has been constantly attacking commercial ships. The reality is America knew very well before it made the attack that there were Indian crew members on most of those vessels, but it just doesn't care. It went ahead and killed those people despite knowing that there were Indians onboard."

Questioning the Prime Minister's silence over the matter, Shrinate said, "The entire country is in mourning. People are in anger. Yet, four days after it had happened, the Prime Minister has not spoken a word. The Prime Minister has not made a single statement. Not a word of condolence, remorse or sympathy to the families of the bereaved. Forget about registering a strong protest."