Congress Questions Modi Govt's Intentions On Caste Census, Seeks Dialogue

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said one of the questions in the houselisting and housing census raises serious questions on the government's true intentions for the caste census and demanded it hold talks with political parties, states and civil society organisations before finalising the details of the caste enumeration exercise.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said phase one of the much-delayed Census 2027 is scheduled to be conducted during April-September 2026.

"This is the Houselisting and Housing Census. Phase 2 of Census 2027 -- the population enumeration -- is scheduled for September 2026 in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and the snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In all other parts of the country, it will take place in February 2027," Ramesh said.

"On April 30, 2025, the (Narendra) Modi government did a complete U-turn and suddenly announced that caste enumeration would be included in Census 2027," he said in a post on X.

It bears recall that the Modi government had rejected the idea of a caste census all along, the Congress leader said, adding that in its answer to a question in the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2021, and in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on September 21, 2021.

"On April 28, 2024, the prime minister himself had, in a television 'interview', accused all those demanding a caste census of suffering from an 'urban naxal mindset'. "But clearly the prime minister was forced to capitulate and agree to the widespread demand for a caste census that had been given voice to by the Indian National Congress led by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh said.

Noting the Modi government has just notified the list of subjects to be covered in the Houselisting and Housing Census Schedule, he said question 12 asks whether the head of a household belongs to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or 'Other' categories rather than explicitly asking about OBC and general categories.

"Since caste enumeration is to be part of Census 2027, Question 12 as formulated does raise serious questions on the Modi Government's true intentions and on its commitment to a comprehensive, fair, nation-wide caste census," he said.

"The Indian National Congress now calls upon the Modi government to immediately initiate a dialogue with political parties, state governments, and civil society organisations before finalising the details of the caste enumeration exercise," Ramesh said.

He pointed out that such consultations were an integral part of the SEEEPC Survey that was carried out by the Telangana Government in 2025, and which remains the most comprehensive and meaningful way to gather vital caste-wise information on education, employment, income, and political engagement.

These are essential for ensuring greater economic and social justice, Ramesh added. The government on Thursday notified 33 questions that will be put to citizens during the first phase of the Census -- houselisting and housing enumeration -- starting April 1.