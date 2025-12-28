ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Pushes Organisational Revamp, Dismisses Digvijay Singh’s Criticism

AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep said he was surprised over Digvijay Singh’s comments as there was nothing for the Congress to learn from the bjp.

Digvijay Singh’s comments sparked a debate within the grand old party and surprised many over the timing of the remark. Singh, who had praised the BJP-RSS organisation, later clarified he had always opposed the divisive politics of the saffron party in an obvious cover up.

Gujarat became the first state where the district unit heads were appointed through the new process. Later, the revamp process was conducted in several other states. As 2025 comes to a close, new district unit heads have been appointed in around 500 districts and the remaining ones will be done by April 2026.

Senior leaders expressed surprise over veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh flagging organisational weaknesses, saying the party had already acknowledged the need for reforms and was systematically strengthening its structure across the country to take on the ruling BJP.

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday sought to project unity and confidence over its ongoing organisational revamp, with party insiders asserting that the restructuring exercise is progressing smoothly and will be completed by April 2026.

“I am surprised. I don’t know in which context he made those remarks, but one thing is certain: The Congress has nothing to learn from the BJP. If we try to learn from them our politics based on inclusiveness will end, our pro-poor focus will go, and our internal democracy will go away. They involve their workers in divisive politics but send their children to foreign universities. In contrast, we talk about jobs for the youth. The Congress works for the country, the constitution and the people,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Sandeep, who has been involved as an AICC observer for district heads appointments in Gujarat, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, said the organisational revamp was going on well across the country.

“The Congress is the only party which has workers at the village level across the country. If that was not the case, we would not have won 99 out of 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. And how did we win elections in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh if there were no organisation? Of course, we lost in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar, but that was due to vote theft. Our leader Rahul Gandhi and veteran Mallikarjun Kharge are working every day to build the organisation. I have been involved in the process of selecting DCCs and we travelled across districts to obtain feedback from hundreds of workers before suggesting names. Is this not organisation building? These DCCs are further building the organisation at the village level. He DCCs are also being given some other responsibilities. Is this not decentralization,” said Sandeep.

Congress insiders said the organisational revamp done through transparency was a careful and gradual process which took time, but pointed out that most of the big states had been covered under the plan being monitored by Rahul Gandhi.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has interacted with the new DCCs of Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. He also attended their training programmes which are preparing the DCCs for the new role. He regularly reviews strategy with leaders of poll-bound states. The AICC, in charge of organisation, regularly attends to organisational revamp work and reviews its progress. The changes are happening and the results will show in time,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel said.

He continued, “We carry out our political activities and protests on various issues whenever needed. Our state units protested against vote theft and we feel the need to save the constitution. The next big nationwide movement is going to be against changing the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA by the Centre. Separately, protests to save the Aravalli hill range from the threat of mining are going on and agitations will be intensified over the coming days. I don’t think we have anything to learn from the BJP.”