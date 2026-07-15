ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Protests As Uttarakhand Administration Revokes Permission For Rahul Gandhi's Event, Shifts Venue

Dehradun: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's July 17 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme has been shifted to Bannu School grounds after the Dehradun police revoked permission to hold the event at Parade Ground.

The decision evoked overnight protests by Congress leaders and workers, who accused the BJP government of using the official machinery to obstruct the party's outreach programme ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Preparations for the event have now begun at the new location.

Late last night, trucks carrying stage and event equipment were moved from Parade Ground to Bannu School grounds. Before the relocation, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside Parade Ground, leading to a face-off with police.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on July 17 to interact with students under the Congress's nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. The State Congress Committee had booked Parade Ground for three days for this event. According to Congress leaders, the required fee had already been paid by the committee.

However, on July 14, just three days before the event, the administration cancelled the permission and advised the party to shift the programme to Bannu School grounds.

Following the cancellation, Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the party headquarters before marching towards Parade Ground. Police had barricaded the area after receiving prior information about the protest.

However, Congress workers breached the barricades and advanced towards Parade Ground. A heated confrontation occurred between the Congress workers and the police force. Ultimately, the Congress workers succeeded in reaching the vicinity of Parade Ground.