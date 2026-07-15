Congress Protests As Uttarakhand Administration Revokes Permission For Rahul Gandhi's Event, Shifts Venue
Congress alleges political nepotism after the administration cancels Parade Ground permission; 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme moved to Bannu School grounds.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's July 17 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme has been shifted to Bannu School grounds after the Dehradun police revoked permission to hold the event at Parade Ground.
The decision evoked overnight protests by Congress leaders and workers, who accused the BJP government of using the official machinery to obstruct the party's outreach programme ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Preparations for the event have now begun at the new location.
देहरादून में 17 जुलाई को 'छात्रों की गूंज' अभियान के तहत कार्यक्रम होना है.— Congress (@INCIndia) July 14, 2026
इससे ठीक पहले BJP सरकार ने परेड ग्राउंड की अनुमति को रद्द कर दिया. बताया गया कि ग्राउंड में दूसरा कार्यक्रम चल रहा है.
जब देर रात कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और कार्यकर्ता परेड ग्राउंड पहुंचे तो वहां कोई… pic.twitter.com/BghYQ8UCH0
Late last night, trucks carrying stage and event equipment were moved from Parade Ground to Bannu School grounds. Before the relocation, Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside Parade Ground, leading to a face-off with police.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on July 17 to interact with students under the Congress's nationwide 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. The State Congress Committee had booked Parade Ground for three days for this event. According to Congress leaders, the required fee had already been paid by the committee.
However, on July 14, just three days before the event, the administration cancelled the permission and advised the party to shift the programme to Bannu School grounds.
Following the cancellation, Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the party headquarters before marching towards Parade Ground. Police had barricaded the area after receiving prior information about the protest.
However, Congress workers breached the barricades and advanced towards Parade Ground. A heated confrontation occurred between the Congress workers and the police force. Ultimately, the Congress workers succeeded in reaching the vicinity of Parade Ground.
Upon reaching Parade Ground, the workers entered the premises by jumping over the gate. They also broke the lock and opened the gate. Subsequently, the Congress workers created a commotion inside Parade Ground.
Several leaders, including Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of the Opposition, Yashpal Arya, Pritam Singh, and Harak Singh Rawat, were present during the protest. When the administration remained unyielding, Congress leaders decided to hold Rahul Gandhi's events at the ground suggested by the administration.
Godiyal alleged that the venue change reflected the government's insecurity.
"The Congress is not intimidated by this decision. The government's intentions are not good. Accountability and transparency are the government's responsibilities, yet it stands exposed," said Godiyal.
"We have come to Parade Ground to warn the government to desist from such actions. Their downfall has begun. Wherever the youth stand, a line is drawn. Uttarakhand needs change now because the BJP government has driven the state into an abyss."
Arya questioned the administration's decision, saying the party had completed all required formalities. "Parade Ground is completely empty. That is why permission for the event was sought from the Municipal Corporation, and it was granted. The required fee of ₹1.77 lakh was also deposited. Despite this, the permission was revoked. The Congress wants to know the reason behind this. The reason for the cancellation is clear: the government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi," said Arya.
'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is Rahul Gandhi's nationwide student outreach initiative launched earlier this year from Kota, Rajasthan. Through the campaign, the Congress plans to engage students on issues including examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities, rising education costs and reforms in the education system.
The Dehradun programme is also being viewed as an important political mobilisation exercise ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The BJP has been in power in the state for the past decade. The Congress party was defeated in the 2017 Assembly elections and has remained out of power since then. The Congress currently holds only 19 seats in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. With the next Assembly elections due in 2027, the Congress hopes to return to power. To date, five Assembly elections have been held in Uttarakhand and the Congress has won twice, while the BJP has won three times. The BJP has secured consecutive victories in the 2017 and 2022 elections.
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