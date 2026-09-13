Congress Projects AAP In Punjab, BJP In Goa As Its Main Rivals
The grand old party played down AAP-GFP alliance in Goa and prospective BJP-SAD pact in Punjab.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is projecting the 2027 Assembly polls in Punjab as a direct fight with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and as a direct contest with the ruling BJP in Goa.
The party has played down regional players BJP and Akali Dal in Punjab and the AAP and GFP (Goa Forward Party) in Goa. While Congress managers dubbed the alliance of AAP and GFP in Goa as B team of the BJP, they said the BJP and the Akali Dal were marginalized players in Punjab. “Both are B teams of BJP. The Congress is the main alternative to BJP in Goa,” AICC secretary in charge of Goa Anjali Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.
The reaction came shortly after the AAP and GFP announced an alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections. AAP founder and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and GFP chief Vijay Sardesai announced the pact and claimed that it was "the real, non-Congress, non-BJP alternative in Goa".
In the 2022 Assembly elections, GFP fought in alliance with Congress while AAP contested on its own. In the 2017 polls, GFP joined hands with BJP after elections to form a government. The GFP was in a mood to explore an alliance with the Congress to counter BJP for the 2027 polls but things didn't work out.
“We have heard the same script before. The people had rejected them. The AAP dented Delhi with its liquor policy and the BJP damaged Goa with casino culture. Goa does not need alcohol driven politics. We need a government that protects the state’s identity and its youth who are the future. Congress is the only genuine alternative that can fix Goa. Only a grounded political force is capable of taking on the BJP,” Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Over the last one year, Kejriwal had been camping in Punjab to retain his party’s government after the AAP lost Delhi to BJP in 2025. Recently, the Congress named Sachin Pilot as AICC in-charge of Punjab to curb infighting in the state unit and boost the grand old party’s prospects.
Led by pilot, the entire state unit will start an aggressive campaign against the widespread drugs menace in the northern state from September 15 to take on the ruling AAP. Congress managers claimed the grand old party is the main opposition to the AAP and played down reports that former allies BJP and the Akali Dal may join hands again to present a third alternative.
“Both the BJP and Akali Dal are on the margins. The BJP has limited presence and the Akali Dal has lost ground. If they come together it will stay relevant. They are not a concern for the Congress which will take on the Aap in the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Punjab Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
“The false promises of the state government have created a power supply crisis. Prolonged power cuts have brought farmers' crops, traders' businesses, and the daily lives of ordinary people to a standstill. The government, which promised 24-hour electricity before coming to power, is pushing the state into darkness. On Sep 14, we will protest outside the Punjab State Power Corporation office in Patiala,” he said.
According to AAP sources, a BJP voter can never vote for the Congress. They further said that the voters can opt for AAP-GFP alliance and no matter how disillusioned and disgusted they were with the BJP, people will never back the grand old party.
The sources said that the BJP in Goa had taken many Congress defectors and had no concern for the ideology. The insiders further said that despite the Congress campaign against AAP in Punjab, the ruling party will be able to retain power as it developed the state.
All 117 Assembly seats in Punjab and 40 Assembly seats in Goa will go to elections early next year. The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency of the ruling AAP in the northern state and the ruling BJP in Goa. However, both the state units of the grand old party faced infighting. In Punjab it was the desire of former chief minister Charanjit Channi’s to be named state unit chief while in Goa the sudden removal of former state unit chief Amit Patkar had made his supporters anxious.
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