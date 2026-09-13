ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Projects AAP In Punjab, BJP In Goa As Its Main Rivals

New Delhi: The Congress is projecting the 2027 Assembly polls in Punjab as a direct fight with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and as a direct contest with the ruling BJP in Goa.

The party has played down regional players BJP and Akali Dal in Punjab and the AAP and GFP (Goa Forward Party) in Goa. While Congress managers dubbed the alliance of AAP and GFP in Goa as B team of the BJP, they said the BJP and the Akali Dal were marginalized players in Punjab. “Both are B teams of BJP. The Congress is the main alternative to BJP in Goa,” AICC secretary in charge of Goa Anjali Nimbalkar told ETV Bharat.

The reaction came shortly after the AAP and GFP announced an alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections. AAP founder and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and GFP chief Vijay Sardesai announced the pact and claimed that it was "the real, non-Congress, non-BJP alternative in Goa".

In the 2022 Assembly elections, GFP fought in alliance with Congress while AAP contested on its own. In the 2017 polls, GFP joined hands with BJP after elections to form a government. The GFP was in a mood to explore an alliance with the Congress to counter BJP for the 2027 polls but things didn't work out.

“We have heard the same script before. The people had rejected them. The AAP dented Delhi with its liquor policy and the BJP damaged Goa with casino culture. Goa does not need alcohol driven politics. We need a government that protects the state’s identity and its youth who are the future. Congress is the only genuine alternative that can fix Goa. Only a grounded political force is capable of taking on the BJP,” Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Atishi, AAP Goa President Valmiki Naik and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai during a press conference to announce the "Goa First" alliance between the AAP and Goa Forward Party ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, in Panaji, Goa, on Sunday (IANS)

Over the last one year, Kejriwal had been camping in Punjab to retain his party’s government after the AAP lost Delhi to BJP in 2025. Recently, the Congress named Sachin Pilot as AICC in-charge of Punjab to curb infighting in the state unit and boost the grand old party’s prospects.