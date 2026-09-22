Attacks On Women 'Horrible'; Centre, States Should Ensure Safety: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre and state governments to ensure that women can safely venture out on the streets.
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday raised concern over recent sexual assaults on women in Delhi and Bihar, saying such "horrible" attacks were not only increasing but also becoming more violent. She urged the Centre and state governments to ensure that women can safely venture out on the streets.
Vadra termed the incidents of crimes against women as "horrible" and said that it was always unsafe for women, and now it was becoming even more so.
"It's horrible. The crimes against women are just increasing. It was always unsafe for women, and it has become more and more increasingly violent towards women. I think there is no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can't even ensure the safety of women on our streets," she told reporters here.
There has been a spate of sexual assaults against minor girls in the national capital in the last couple of weeks.
On September 10, a 16-year-old girl was gangraped and killed in Swaroop Nagar; on September 16, a minor girl was sexually assaulted in a Sadar Bazar shop when she went out to buy stationery; and on September 21, a six-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were sexually assaulted in separate incidents in the national capital.
Besides these, in Bihar's Jamui area, a girl and a boy were harassed on the roadside by some men while the minors were returning home. The Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, who is in Keralam for a few days, said everyone needs to give serious thought to the issue of women's safety.
"So, it's really something that all of us need to think about. Wherever there are state governments and especially the central government, they need to think about how they are going to ensure that women feel safe," she said.
Regarding her plans while in Wayanad, the Congress MP said that it was a longer trip so she hopes to meet as many people as she can and understand their issues in depth so that she can take proper action.
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