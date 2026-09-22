ETV Bharat / bharat

Attacks On Women 'Horrible'; Centre, States Should Ensure Safety: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday raised concern over recent sexual assaults on women in Delhi and Bihar, saying such "horrible" attacks were not only increasing but also becoming more violent. She urged the Centre and state governments to ensure that women can safely venture out on the streets.

Vadra termed the incidents of crimes against women as "horrible" and said that it was always unsafe for women, and now it was becoming even more so.

"It's horrible. The crimes against women are just increasing. It was always unsafe for women, and it has become more and more increasingly violent towards women. I think there is no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can't even ensure the safety of women on our streets," she told reporters here.

There has been a spate of sexual assaults against minor girls in the national capital in the last couple of weeks.