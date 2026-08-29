Kharge Urges Centre To Intensify Rescue, Relief Ops In Flood-Hit Nepal, Suggests NDRF Deployment
Congress president Kharge expressed concern over the loss of life and property in Nepal due to the August 26 flash flood in Rasuwa district
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to extend immediate and comprehensive humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to Nepal in the wake of the devastating floods.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge expressed concern over the loss of life and property in Nepal due to the August 26 flash flood in Rasuwa district, which has led to over 550 deaths so far.
"I am deeply concerned about the devastating floods in Nepal, which have caused widespread loss of life and property. According to recent media reports, more than 500 people have lost their lives, and nearly 1,000 people are still missing. The disaster has left thousands of people in dire need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance," Kharge said in a letter dated August 28.
I have written to the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, urging the Government of India to extend immediate and comprehensive humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to Nepal in the wake of the devastating floods.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 29, 2026
At this hour of immense suffering, India must stand firmly… pic.twitter.com/l5JSnoJlNa
"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal. I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin who are stranded in different parts of Nepal due to the floods. It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India," he added.
The Congress chief also expressed concern over the 320 untraceable Indian nationals, as per the Ministry of External Affairs, in the neighbouring country. "I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin stranded or uncontactable in Nepal. As per the latest information from the Ministry of External Affairs, around 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. I hope the Government of India will take immediate steps to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," the letter read.
Writing to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress national president urged the government to deploy teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Nepal.
He wrote, "I urge the Government to consider extending immediate and comprehensive humanitarian and disaster-relief assistance to Nepal. In particular, the deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), wherever required and in coordination with the Government of Nepal, may be considered to assist in rescue, evacuation and relief operations in the affected areas."
"The NDRF's expertise and experience in responding to natural disasters can provide valuable support in efforts to save lives and bring urgent relief to those facing this immense tragedy," the latter read.
A massive flash flood swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing hundreds and causing widespread damage to settlements, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. According to Nepal police, at least 579 people have been killed in the devastation, with nearly a thousand missing. The death toll may increase as rescue operations are still underway.
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