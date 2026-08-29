ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Urges Centre To Intensify Rescue, Relief Ops In Flood-Hit Nepal, Suggests NDRF Deployment

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the Centre to extend immediate and comprehensive humanitarian and disaster relief assistance to Nepal in the wake of the devastating floods.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge expressed concern over the loss of life and property in Nepal due to the August 26 flash flood in Rasuwa district, which has led to over 550 deaths so far.

"I am deeply concerned about the devastating floods in Nepal, which have caused widespread loss of life and property. According to recent media reports, more than 500 people have lost their lives, and nearly 1,000 people are still missing. The disaster has left thousands of people in dire need of food, medicines, shelter and other essential assistance," Kharge said in a letter dated August 28.

"I request you to ensure that adequate humanitarian and relief assistance is provided to the affected people of Nepal in coordination with the Government of Nepal. I am also concerned about the Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin who are stranded in different parts of Nepal due to the floods. It is requested that requisite directions are issued to the concerned authorities to intensify rescue and evacuation efforts and make all necessary arrangements for their safe and early return to India," he added.