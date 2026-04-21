ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi Is A Terrorist': Kharge Criticises AIADMK’s Alliance With BJP

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a rally in support of party candidate from Velachery constituency, JMH Aassan Maulaana, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. ( PTI )

Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "terrorising" political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.

Kharge's remarks came on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, which is ending at the close of the day today (April 21), bringing the mandatory silent period. Tamil Nadu goes to the Polls on April 23, with results to be announced on May 4.

While addressing a press conference in Chennai alongside AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Kharge initially referred to the Prime Minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.

However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief stated he meant the Prime Minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, malingering opposition parties," Kharge said.

He alleged that the Election Commission has become an "extension of the BJP office" and accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final stages of the election campaign. The Congress Chief further claimed that central agencies like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax department were being deployed as tools of intimidation against political workers.