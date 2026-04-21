'PM Modi Is A Terrorist': Kharge Criticises AIADMK’s Alliance With BJP
Kharge accused PM of misleading the public by claiming opposition defeated the Women's Reservation Bill, noting that it was passed in 2023 with unanimous support.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
Chennai: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "terrorising" political parties and people by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition.
Kharge's remarks came on the last day of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu, which is ending at the close of the day today (April 21), bringing the mandatory silent period. Tamil Nadu goes to the Polls on April 23, with results to be announced on May 4.
While addressing a press conference in Chennai alongside AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Kharge initially referred to the Prime Minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, " how these aiadmk people, who themselves put the photo of annadurai, how can they join modi? he is a terrorist. his party won't believe in equality and justice. these people are joining with them; it means… pic.twitter.com/znLvE7hutP— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026
However, when pressed by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, the Congress chief stated he meant the Prime Minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.
"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, malingering opposition parties," Kharge said.
He alleged that the Election Commission has become an "extension of the BJP office" and accused the Prime Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in the final stages of the election campaign. The Congress Chief further claimed that central agencies like the CBI, ED, and the Income Tax department were being deployed as tools of intimidation against political workers.
Kharge also hit out at the Centre over the Constitution Amendment Bill that sought to facilitate women's reservation by expanding the Lok Sabha and linking delimitation with it. He accused the Prime Minister of misleading the public by claiming the opposition defeated the Women's Reservation Bill, noting that it was passed in 2023 with unanimous support.
"If he truly intends to implement it, he can provide 33 per cent reservation to women within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats. Why is he not giving it?" Kharge argued.
He warned that the government’s plan for delimitation would "punish" progressive states, particularly in South India, for their success in population control. "They intended to deny the democratic rights of South Indian states, North Eastern states, and progressive states. Modi and Shah want to punish these states for their progress," he said.
Reaffirming the strength of the DMK-Congress alliance, both Kharge and Venugopal dismissed reports of a rift between Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, describing them as "like brothers."
Kharge reiterated the alliance's "key commitments" for the state, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women and senior citizens, Rs 2,500 monthly for families for food security, and a promise to fill all government vacancies within 300 days.
He also criticised the Election Commission, alleging it was acting "like an extension of the BJP office" by failing to take note of what he termed the Prime Minister’s "violation of the model code of conduct”.
Also Read: