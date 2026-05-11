ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Flays Centre For Implementing 'Anti-Worker Labour Codes' Soon After Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for notifying the new labour codes through a series of gazette notifications soon after the conclusion of Assembly elections in different states.

He also alleged that these labour codes were implemented without any consultation, and they will benefit only what he called the "PM's industrialist friends."

"In its typical cowardly fashion, the Modi Government waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four anti-worker labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on 8th and 9th May 2026. For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionization," he said on X.

"It is important to note that the Modi Government drafted and implemented these anti-worker codes without any consultation. It has not even convened the Indian Labour Conference since 2015. These codes, which benefit only the PM’s industrialist friends, are the greatest setback for workers’ rights since independence," he said.