Kharge Flays Centre For Implementing 'Anti-Worker Labour Codes' Soon After Assembly Polls
The series of gazette notifications implementing the new labour codes was issued on May 8 and 9.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for notifying the new labour codes through a series of gazette notifications soon after the conclusion of Assembly elections in different states.
He also alleged that these labour codes were implemented without any consultation, and they will benefit only what he called the "PM's industrialist friends."
"In its typical cowardly fashion, the Modi Government waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four anti-worker labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on 8th and 9th May 2026. For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionization," he said on X.
"It is important to note that the Modi Government drafted and implemented these anti-worker codes without any consultation. It has not even convened the Indian Labour Conference since 2015. These codes, which benefit only the PM’s industrialist friends, are the greatest setback for workers’ rights since independence," he said.
The Congress chief said his party remains committed to the five-point Shramik Nyay agenda namely restoration of MGNREGA and its extension to urban areas; minimum wage at Rs 400 per day; universal health coverage of Rs 25 lakh; comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers; non-contract employment in core government functions apart from a review of Modi government’s dilution of labour laws.
Earlier, Kharge had claimed that the labour reforms introduced by the government were “anti-worker” and had led to unrest in several industrial hubs, including Noida, IOCL facilities in Panipat, Adani’s factory in Raikheda, NTPC in Patratu and Samsung’s plant in Sriperumbudur.
He argued that the new labour codes promote contract labour and “hire-and-fire” practices rather than ensuring stable employment, and called for a comprehensive review of these laws. The Congress president also targeted the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, alleging that the government has “effectively dismantled” it by shifting 40 per cent of the wage burden onto state governments.
"States are unable to bear this cost, and eventually they will be forced to stop providing work," he had said.
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