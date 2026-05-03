ETV Bharat / bharat

Independent Journalism Punished, Compliance Rewarded: Kharge Attacks BJP-RSS On Press Freedom

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-RSS over the issue of press freedom, saying their message is clear that independent journalism will be punished, and compliance rewarded.

Kharge alleged that sections of the media have been reduced to echoing the ruling establishment, while those who persist in asking questions are "targeted relentlessly".

In a post on X on World Press Freedom Day, Kharge said India's position in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined since 2014 and alleged that the Sangh Parivar has increasingly "weaponised" legal frameworks to silence newsrooms.

Kharge said the nation must confront a stark and undeniable reality that since 2014, India's position in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined, falling to 157th place, under the BJP regime.

"A free press, in its truest sense, does not exist to amplify the government's narrative or conceal its failures. It exists to question authority, to scrutinise power, and to hold those in office accountable," the Congress chief said on X. Kharge said the media preserves the democratic balance between power and the people.

"Journalists are the custodians of public truth. As Pandit Nehru had said, 'The freedom of the Press is not just a slogan but an essential attribute of the democratic process.' That essential attribute stands gravely compromised under the present regime," Kharge alleged.

"The Sangh Parivar has increasingly weaponised legal frameworks to silence newsrooms. Defamation laws, national security provisions, and sweeping criminal statutes are deployed not as instruments of justice, but as tools of intimidation," he said.