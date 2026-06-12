ETV Bharat / bharat

Kharge Constitutes Committee To Probe Anti-Party Activities Of Some Leaders In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Even as the infighting within the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) continues to intensify, Congress national president Malikarjun Kharge has formed a three-member committee to look into the issue of anti-party activities of some leaders.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the committee comprises Shaktisinh Gohil, Amar Singh and Rafeek Khan. This comes a week after the top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were summoned to New Delhi by Kharge to resolve their differences.

Leaders, including PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, former president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC general secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Jammu and Kashmir working president Raman Bhalla, were among those who were summoned by Kharge.

In a press release, Venugopal said that the Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of an inquiry committee to look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities of some leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. A disgruntled leader said that it is a welcome step as they have been demanding a "fact-finding” committee to ascertain the reasons for factionalism and infighting within the party.