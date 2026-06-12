Kharge Constitutes Committee To Probe Anti-Party Activities Of Some Leaders In Jammu Kashmir
Congress approves inquiry committee to look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities of some leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, reports Mir Farhat.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Even as the infighting within the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) continues to intensify, Congress national president Malikarjun Kharge has formed a three-member committee to look into the issue of anti-party activities of some leaders.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the committee comprises Shaktisinh Gohil, Amar Singh and Rafeek Khan. This comes a week after the top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were summoned to New Delhi by Kharge to resolve their differences.
Leaders, including PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra, former president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC general secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Jammu and Kashmir working president Raman Bhalla, were among those who were summoned by Kharge.
In a press release, Venugopal said that the Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of an inquiry committee to look into the reported indiscipline and anti-party activities of some leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. A disgruntled leader said that it is a welcome step as they have been demanding a "fact-finding” committee to ascertain the reasons for factionalism and infighting within the party.
Congress has remained divided into two camps in Jammu and Kashmir since the appointment of Karra as JKPCC president. His appointment did not go well with some leaders, including the former president Wani and former minister Tara Chand.
Wani and Karra have been at loggerheads after the latter was appointed president by the Congress leadership. Miffed with the state party leadership for choosing Karra as president, Wani and his close associates in the party have been holding separate meetings in both Srinagar and Jammu.
Wani opposed the Congress’s alliance with the National Conference (NC) after he was denied an alliance ticket from Ramban constituency in the 2024 Assembly elections. Instead, NC fielded Sajad Shaheen against Wani and won the election.
Launching an attack against the Congress faction led by Wani, Karra recently called them a frustrated lot. "Every party has this frustrated lot, a dejected lot, which does not get any space (in the party). So this frustrated and dejected lot then makes such statements. This frustrated lot is in the NC, PDP, and BJP. This is not a big thing, and it should not be given much importance," Karra had told reporters in Srinagar.
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