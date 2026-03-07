Congress Prepares To Counter NDA As Budget Session Part 2 Opens March 9
The grand old party will flag the foreign policy issues and move the no-confidence motion against the Speaker during the session.
March 7, 2026
New Delhi: The Congress is preparing to lead the INDIA bloc to counter the NDA during the second part of the ongoing budget session of parliament that opens on March 9.
The budget session of parliament, part 1, started on January 28 and ended on February 13. The second part will start on March 9 and will end on April 2. The Union Budget 2026-27 was presented on February 1 and will be passed in the second part, for which the opposition is gearing up.
Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will hold a strategy meeting for the coming session on March 8, along with leaders of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and floor leaders in both the Houses.
According to party insiders, the strategy will include rallying forces with the opposition for the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla to be taken up on March 9. Further, asking tough questions of the government over handling of the foreign policy issues, mainly the recent US trade deal and the fallout of the ongoing Iran war.
The Congress has been targeting the Modi government over the allegedly one-sided US trade deal and has flagged sovereignty issues in the US, allowing India to buy oil from Russia for a month, the Centre’s silence on the killing of Iranian leader Khamenei in the US-Israel attack and the sinking of an Iranian navy ship by a US submarine near Sri Lankan waters. The ship was returning home after taking part in a multi-nation naval exercise hosted by India at the Visakhapatnam port.
Besides the impact of the US trade deal on the Indian economy, the Congress has also flagged concerns over the impact of the Iran war on the Indian economy. The controversial summary intensive revision of the voters' lists across states, including the ones where polls are to be announced soon, will also be raised during the remaining part of the budget session.
“The no-confidence motion against the Speaker is listed for March 9. It will be a historic day for democracy in parliament. The CPM chairperson Sonia Gandhi will review the strategy for the second part of the budget session on March 8. Various issues to be taken up in parliament will be discussed in the meeting. The opposition is united against the NDA,” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told ETV Bharat.
The notice for the no-confidence motion was submitted during the first part of the session after a bitter confrontation between the treasury and the opposition benches over the US trade deal. The Congress had alleged that the trade deal had been suddenly announced to deflect public attention from the controversial Epstein files that had been made public in the US. The grand old party was miffed that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had not been allowed to speak in the House as he wished to flag the Epstein files and target the prime minister over the Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh in 2020 by citing an article based on a book by former Army chief Gen Naravane.
The Congress was also miffed that the Speaker had alleged that some women MPs had planned to attack the prime minister in the House and had allowed ruling party lawmakers to make allegations on the former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The Speaker had also suspended 7 Congress and 1 CPI-M MP over the protests in the House.
Over 118 opposition mps from several parties have signed the motion that seeks the removal of the Speaker and flags serious concerns about the functioning of the House. The TMC had not signed the notice but will now back the motion.
“The Speaker is the custodian of the entire House and not only of the ruling party. We urge members across parties to support a fair debate and stand up for the dignity, neutrality and credibility of parliament,” said Tagore.
“The motion had to be brought in as the government does not want to listen to the opposition’s voice. This happens in both Houses. The opposition had no other resort. The opposition is together on this matter,” Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha mp Jawed Ali Khan told ETV Bharat.
Besides the motion, the Congress is also planning to raise the issues related to the US-Israel attack on Iran, which has destabilised the oil-rich West Asian region and threatened India’s energy security due to supply constraints. The Congress, which had flagged the government’s silence over the Iran war, had condemned the same in a statement citing Tehran's old ties with India.
On March 6, the Congress foreign affairs department head and former foreign affairs minister, Salman Khurshid and the party’s media head, Pawan Khera, visited the Iranian embassy to condole the killing of Khamenei. Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had written an article on the issue to target the Modi government.
“It seems the government has volunteered to take orders from the US. They had abandoned Iran earlier. The impact of the US trade deal will be more across India, but the impact of the Iran war is also showing on gas prices,” said Khan.
Congress Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain said the impact of oil supply constraints due to the Iran war had started showing as the government raised the price of domestic and commercial LPG gas on March 7, a day after claiming that it had sufficient reserves. "Domestic cooking gas prices have been increased by Rs 60 per cylinder across the country, while commercial LPG cylinders have also been raised by Rs 115. The oil companies are factoring in rising energy costs amid the escalating conflict in West Asia."
According to Hussain, this hike comes soon after the government claimed that India was in a very comfortable position regarding crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies, citing diversified energy sources and adequate reserves despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. "The reality exposes the contradictions in the government’s narrative. The Modi government’s handling of the evolving West Asia crisis and its continued diplomatic silence are affecting India’s energy security and economic stability. Ultimately, it is ordinary citizens who bear the burden through rising fuel costs and inflation. India’s foreign policy must protect the nation’s energy security and economic stability, ensuring that ordinary households are not left to bear the burden of rising costs," Hussain told ETV Bharat.
"Reports indicate that 37 Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil and LPG are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz with shipping assets worth over Rs 100 billion exposed to growing security risks. Nearly 40 per cent of India’s oil and about 50 per cent of its LNG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran," he said, and added that many industry bodies have warned that freight costs, insurance premiums and operational risks are rising sharply, while around 400 Indian seafarers remain aboard these vessels amid escalating tensions.
Yet, Hussain argues that the Modi government continues to maintain silence on the US–Israel attacks on Iran and the wider conflict in West Asia. "Foreign policy cannot be reduced to symbolism or selective alignment. When diplomacy fails, it is India’s trade, energy security and the safety of Indian sailors that are placed at risk," he added.
