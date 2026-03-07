ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Prepares To Counter NDA As Budget Session Part 2 Opens March 9

New Delhi: The Congress is preparing to lead the INDIA bloc to counter the NDA during the second part of the ongoing budget session of parliament that opens on March 9.

The budget session of parliament, part 1, started on January 28 and ended on February 13. The second part will start on March 9 and will end on April 2. The Union Budget 2026-27 was presented on February 1 and will be passed in the second part, for which the opposition is gearing up.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will hold a strategy meeting for the coming session on March 8, along with leaders of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and floor leaders in both the Houses.

According to party insiders, the strategy will include rallying forces with the opposition for the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla to be taken up on March 9. Further, asking tough questions of the government over handling of the foreign policy issues, mainly the recent US trade deal and the fallout of the ongoing Iran war.

The Congress has been targeting the Modi government over the allegedly one-sided US trade deal and has flagged sovereignty issues in the US, allowing India to buy oil from Russia for a month, the Centre’s silence on the killing of Iranian leader Khamenei in the US-Israel attack and the sinking of an Iranian navy ship by a US submarine near Sri Lankan waters. The ship was returning home after taking part in a multi-nation naval exercise hosted by India at the Visakhapatnam port.

Besides the impact of the US trade deal on the Indian economy, the Congress has also flagged concerns over the impact of the Iran war on the Indian economy. The controversial summary intensive revision of the voters' lists across states, including the ones where polls are to be announced soon, will also be raised during the remaining part of the budget session.

“The no-confidence motion against the Speaker is listed for March 9. It will be a historic day for democracy in parliament. The CPM chairperson Sonia Gandhi will review the strategy for the second part of the budget session on March 8. Various issues to be taken up in parliament will be discussed in the meeting. The opposition is united against the NDA,” Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told ETV Bharat.

The notice for the no-confidence motion was submitted during the first part of the session after a bitter confrontation between the treasury and the opposition benches over the US trade deal. The Congress had alleged that the trade deal had been suddenly announced to deflect public attention from the controversial Epstein files that had been made public in the US. The grand old party was miffed that the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had not been allowed to speak in the House as he wished to flag the Epstein files and target the prime minister over the Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh in 2020 by citing an article based on a book by former Army chief Gen Naravane.

The Congress was also miffed that the Speaker had alleged that some women MPs had planned to attack the prime minister in the House and had allowed ruling party lawmakers to make allegations on the former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. The Speaker had also suspended 7 Congress and 1 CPI-M MP over the protests in the House.

Over 118 opposition mps from several parties have signed the motion that seeks the removal of the Speaker and flags serious concerns about the functioning of the House. The TMC had not signed the notice but will now back the motion.