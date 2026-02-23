Congress Plays Down INDIA Bloc Leadership Issue As 'Election-Time Voices'
Congress leaders said the INDIA bloc leadership issue has surfaced ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress played down the issue of INDIA bloc leadership saying such concerns were election season statements.
The party said that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been leading the bloc in Parliament and taking on the ruling NDA along with the allies over the past sessions. Rahul became the LoP after the Congress won 99 out of 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and emerged as the single largest party within the INDIA bloc that had been forged in 2023.
The issue of who should lead the INDIA bloc has resurfaced weeks ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam. Further, the second part of the budget session of Parliament would begin from March 9 in which the INDIA bloc is preparing to aggressively counter the ruling NDA over various issues.
In relation to state elections, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udaynidhi flagged the role of his party DMK, which is in the middle of seat-sharing talks for the coming Assembly elections with allies, including the Congress. The grand old party is asking for more seats than the 25 of 234 seats it contested in 2021 polls and also wants power-sharing from DMK, which is averse to the issue.
MDMK too noted that although it was friends with the grand old party, it expects the CPI-M-led LDF to retain power in Kerala where the Congress-led UDF is trying hard to win.
A few days ago, Congress rebel Mani Shankar Aiyar floated the idea that one of the constituents of the INDIA bloc like Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party or RJD should head the Opposition grouping to ensure better coordination. The Congress refused to comment on Aiyar’s remarks saying he was not a member of the party.
Before that National Conference leader and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had flagged lack of coordination within the INDIA bloc while an SP MLA had suggested that party chief Akhilesh Yadav should lead the bloc.
“These are election-time voices. There are elections coming in a few states hence, the suggestions on who should lead INDIA bloc. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the bloc successfully over the past two years. He regularly takes on the NDA along with the allies inside and outside Parliament as has been evident over the past sessions,” Congress whip in Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.
“Inside Parliament, bloc coordination remains effective under the leadership of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as well. Floor management in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is done on a daily basis with clarity and unity, ensuring accountability on key national issues. The INDIA bloc remains intact, cohesive, and committed to its shared national objectives,” he said.
Congress insiders said the INDIA bloc was mainly formed for the 2024 national elections in which it registered a reasonably good show by winning 232 seats, 40 short of the 272 needed to form a government.
“If we had won an additional 20–30 seats, we would have been very close to forming the government,” Congress Working Committee member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.
In the state elections that followed the Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA bloc had a mixed bag, including victories in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. In Telangana and earlier in Karnataka Assembly polls it was mainly a Congress win but poll outcomes were negative in Bihar and Maharashtra for the bloc.
While lack of coordination between the Congress and RJD within the bloc in Bihar was identified as one of the reasons behind the defeat besides alleged vote theft, the alliance blamed the Maharashtra results on alleged voter list manipulations.
“In the 2024 national elections all constituent parties contributed to the collective success of the bloc. In state elections, alliances naturally involve negotiation, discussion, and seat-sharing arrangements. Such consultations reflect democratic maturity, not discord. In states, coordination is impacted by local political realities,” he said.
Congress insiders said the INDIA bloc unity mainly over the issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and India-US trade deal had rattled the NDA which did not allow Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House. The confrontation between the treasury and Opposition benches led to the suspension of seven Congress and one CPI-M MPs which further led to submission of a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. The motion will be taken up in the second half of the budget session.
“The Opposition will certainly take up the issues relevant to people. A minister described LoP as a threat to national security. His family members have given their lives for the country. How can such remarks be tolerated,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.
