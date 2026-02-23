ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Plays Down INDIA Bloc Leadership Issue As 'Election-Time Voices'

New Delhi: The Congress played down the issue of INDIA bloc leadership saying such concerns were election season statements.

The party said that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been leading the bloc in Parliament and taking on the ruling NDA along with the allies over the past sessions. Rahul became the LoP after the Congress won 99 out of 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and emerged as the single largest party within the INDIA bloc that had been forged in 2023.

The issue of who should lead the INDIA bloc has resurfaced weeks ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, Kerala and Assam. Further, the second part of the budget session of Parliament would begin from March 9 in which the INDIA bloc is preparing to aggressively counter the ruling NDA over various issues.

In relation to state elections, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udaynidhi flagged the role of his party DMK, which is in the middle of seat-sharing talks for the coming Assembly elections with allies, including the Congress. The grand old party is asking for more seats than the 25 of 234 seats it contested in 2021 polls and also wants power-sharing from DMK, which is averse to the issue.

MDMK too noted that although it was friends with the grand old party, it expects the CPI-M-led LDF to retain power in Kerala where the Congress-led UDF is trying hard to win.

A few days ago, Congress rebel Mani Shankar Aiyar floated the idea that one of the constituents of the INDIA bloc like Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi party or RJD should head the Opposition grouping to ensure better coordination. The Congress refused to comment on Aiyar’s remarks saying he was not a member of the party.

Before that National Conference leader and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had flagged lack of coordination within the INDIA bloc while an SP MLA had suggested that party chief Akhilesh Yadav should lead the bloc.

“These are election-time voices. There are elections coming in a few states hence, the suggestions on who should lead INDIA bloc. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the bloc successfully over the past two years. He regularly takes on the NDA along with the allies inside and outside Parliament as has been evident over the past sessions,” Congress whip in Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.