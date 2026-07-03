Congress Plays Down Dissent In Rejigged Punjab Team For 2027 Polls
Congress insiders said unease in the camp of ex CM Charanjit Channi is normal political activity and his issues would be resolved soon.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress played down dissent in the camp of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that surfaced just two days after the high command rejigged the team in poll-bound Punjab. In 2022, Channi, a Dalit leader, was made the chief minister of Punjab a few months before the assembly elections and did some good work, but the Congress still lost the polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Keeping that in mind, the Congress wanted to reshuffle the state team ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, in which party managers are hopeful of staging a comeback. Elections for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab are likely to be held early next year.
Accordingly, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) held extensive consultations with various senior state leaders over the past month, but finally decided to retain incumbent Amarinder Singh Warring, a Jat leader, as the state unit chief and another Jat leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, as the leader of the Congress Legislature party.
According to Congress insiders, Channi is miffed as he was tipped to become the new state unit chief but was finally named head of the campaign committee for 2027.
On Friday, Channi’s supporters gathered at his residence in a show of strength and later urged the high command to review its recent decision in Punjab. Around 78 senior leaders who had contested the 2022 assembly elections and a few sitting MLAs attended the gathering, which made the high command take note of the gathering. They argued that the people wanted a change of guard in the state unit.
The dissent in the camp of the former chief minister and a key Dalit leader six months before the elections did not look good to the Congress managers, but they expressed the hope that the senior state leader would do nothing to rock the party’s boat.
The rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to target the Congress over unity in the state team as reports of unease in Channi’s camp reached the high command, which was watching the developments in the poll-bound state. Congress insiders said the high command reached out to Channi and assured him that the concerns of his supporters would be heard. Accordingly, the former chief minister may meet the high command over the next few days, the insiders said.
AICC secretary in charge of Punjab, Hina Kaware, played down the gathering of supporters at Channi’s residence, saying such activity was normal in politics after changes in the state team and expressed the hope that the former chief minister would work with the other senior leaders to ensure a Congress win in the 2027 assembly elections.
“Channiji is a senior leader. I am sure he would work along with other senior leaders and ensure that the party wins the next assembly elections. The former chief minister has not said or done anything. If his supporters are meeting him, that is okay. If they bring up some issues, the same can be resolved. I don’t think such meetings will have an impact on the party’s image ahead of the elections,” Kaware told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the reports of dissent in the state team bothered the grand old party further as Punjab Lok Sabha MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, Randhawa clarified he met the home minister to discuss the law and order situation in the border state. However, Randhawa, who has been made the head of the core committee in the state team rejig, noted that dissatisfaction in the state team after extensive consultations was not a good thing.
Besides consulting the senior state leaders, including Charanjit Channi, Amarinder Warring, Partap Bajwa, Vijay Inder Singla and SS Randhawa, over the past month, the high command also factored in the report of AICC observer Ajay Maken, before finalising the rejig in the Punjab team. Maken's report was based on his discussions with around 70 senior state leaders over a possible rejig, issues, and strategy to be pursued ahead of the 2027 elections.
AICC secretary in charge of Punjab, Ravindra Dalvi, too, played down the dissent in the Channi camp, saying the Punjab team was united and would fight the coming elections that way.
“Such things are normal in a party like Congress, which has a lot of democracy and allows its leaders and workers to share their views with seniors. Channi is a veteran and will work with the others. Due consultations were held by the party high command to assess what role to be given to which senior leader. Now all of them know what to do, and together they will work to ensure a win in the next assembly elections. The BJP has the least democracy in the party but preaches the same to others,” Dalvi said.
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