ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Plays Down Dissent In Rejigged Punjab Team For 2027 Polls

New Delhi: The Congress played down dissent in the camp of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi that surfaced just two days after the high command rejigged the team in poll-bound Punjab. In 2022, Channi, a Dalit leader, was made the chief minister of Punjab a few months before the assembly elections and did some good work, but the Congress still lost the polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Keeping that in mind, the Congress wanted to reshuffle the state team ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, in which party managers are hopeful of staging a comeback. Elections for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab are likely to be held early next year.

Accordingly, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) held extensive consultations with various senior state leaders over the past month, but finally decided to retain incumbent Amarinder Singh Warring, a Jat leader, as the state unit chief and another Jat leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, as the leader of the Congress Legislature party.

According to Congress insiders, Channi is miffed as he was tipped to become the new state unit chief but was finally named head of the campaign committee for 2027.

On Friday, Channi’s supporters gathered at his residence in a show of strength and later urged the high command to review its recent decision in Punjab. Around 78 senior leaders who had contested the 2022 assembly elections and a few sitting MLAs attended the gathering, which made the high command take note of the gathering. They argued that the people wanted a change of guard in the state unit.

The dissent in the camp of the former chief minister and a key Dalit leader six months before the elections did not look good to the Congress managers, but they expressed the hope that the senior state leader would do nothing to rock the party’s boat.

The rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to target the Congress over unity in the state team as reports of unease in Channi’s camp reached the high command, which was watching the developments in the poll-bound state. Congress insiders said the high command reached out to Channi and assured him that the concerns of his supporters would be heard. Accordingly, the former chief minister may meet the high command over the next few days, the insiders said.