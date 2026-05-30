ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Plans Revamp Of AICC, State Teams Ahead Of 2027-28 Assembly Polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal during Congress Working Committee meeting at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi on April 10, 2026 (Friday) ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: After resolving party issues in Kerala and Karnataka, the Congress High Command now aims to revamp the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state teams to gear up for the 2027 and 2028 assembly elections.

Assembly elections are scheduled for Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Manipur in 2027, while Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh will vote in 2028.

“After the 2027 and 2028 state elections, the party will face a big fight in the 2029 general elections. The leadership has been working to strengthen the organisation across the country, and the process will continue. The leadership will make any changes required for that purpose,” AICC functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

In recent days, party insiders said, proposed organisational changes at both central and state levels have been discussed between the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The process of change has begun in Goa, where a new state team has been unveiled to prepare for the 2027 assembly polls, in which the Congress hopes to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party named AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar as the new Goa unit chief on May 29, and the high command will now have to appoint a new AICC in-charge for the southern state.

The High Command also named three working presidents, MK Shaikh, Altone D'Costa, and Carlos Alvares Ferreira; treasurer Datta D Naik; campaign committee head Yuri Alemao; manifesto committee head Captain Viriato Fernandes; and coordination committee head Francisco Sardinha to revamp the Goa team.

Chodankar had held the same post before he was made in charge of Tamil Nadu. “Our mission is clear. We will expose the failures of the state government, protect Goa’s identity and interests and provide a credible, people-centric alternative. We will strengthen the party and work tirelessly to ensure a Congress government in 2027,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.