Congress Plans Revamp Of AICC, State Teams Ahead Of 2027-28 Assembly Polls
Party leaders discuss leadership changes and new appointments in key states like Goa, Punjab, and Karnataka to boost election readiness for 2027 and 2028 polls.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
New Delhi: After resolving party issues in Kerala and Karnataka, the Congress High Command now aims to revamp the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state teams to gear up for the 2027 and 2028 assembly elections.
Assembly elections are scheduled for Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Manipur in 2027, while Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh will vote in 2028.
“After the 2027 and 2028 state elections, the party will face a big fight in the 2029 general elections. The leadership has been working to strengthen the organisation across the country, and the process will continue. The leadership will make any changes required for that purpose,” AICC functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
In recent days, party insiders said, proposed organisational changes at both central and state levels have been discussed between the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
The process of change has begun in Goa, where a new state team has been unveiled to prepare for the 2027 assembly polls, in which the Congress hopes to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The party named AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar as the new Goa unit chief on May 29, and the high command will now have to appoint a new AICC in-charge for the southern state.
The High Command also named three working presidents, MK Shaikh, Altone D'Costa, and Carlos Alvares Ferreira; treasurer Datta D Naik; campaign committee head Yuri Alemao; manifesto committee head Captain Viriato Fernandes; and coordination committee head Francisco Sardinha to revamp the Goa team.
Chodankar had held the same post before he was made in charge of Tamil Nadu. “Our mission is clear. We will expose the failures of the state government, protect Goa’s identity and interests and provide a credible, people-centric alternative. We will strengthen the party and work tirelessly to ensure a Congress government in 2027,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Before Goa, the top leadership finalised a change of guard in Congress-ruled Karnataka, where Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to become the next chief minister. As Shivakumar also held the post of state unit chief, the party will have to announce a suitable replacement there soon.
Party insiders said that after Gandhi and Kharge reviewed the ground situation with senior Punjab leaders and AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel for three hours on May 29, Congress may consider changing the state team, currently led by Amarinder Raja Warring, to strengthen its fight against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The meeting followed poor party performance in both urban and rural local body elections.
“I don’t think any changes are proposed in the state team. The meeting discussed the organisation and our upcoming programmes. We are readying ourselves for the 2027 polls. The AAP used muscle and money power to win the local body elections. We also have to prepare for the coming SIR,” AICC Secretary in charge of Punjab Hina Kaware told ETV Bharat.
In Rajasthan, the party may deploy Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sachin Pilot as the new state unit chief to prepare for the 2028 assembly elections, said the party insiders. Currently, Govind Singh Dotasara heads the Rajasthan unit. In case Pilot moves to his home state, Rajasthan, the high command would have to name a new AICC in charge for Chhattisgarh, where he had been trying to regroup the party since the Congress lost power to the BJP in 2023.
Similar changes may be made in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the party may name new in-charges to replace veterans Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande and Kumari Selja, said the party insiders.
Besides, the Congress High Command has to name new in-charges in Assam and Maharashtra as well. Former Assam in charge Jitendra Singh resigned, taking responsibility for the Congress’s election defeat in the recent assembly elections in which the NDA scored a third consecutive term.
As AICC in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala has become the home minister in Kerala, where the Congress came to power recently; the party will have to announce his replacement given the political significance of the NDA-ruled western state.
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