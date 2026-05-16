Congress Plans Grand Show Of Strength At VD Satheesan’s Swearing-In Ceremony In Kerala
Senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to attend the ceremony.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is planning a big show of strength on May 18 when party veteran VD Satheesan will be sworn in as chief minister.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, besides all three chief ministers from Karnataka - K Siddaramaiah, Telangana - A Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Sukhu, will grace the occasion, which marks the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in Kerala after 10 years. The CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled the southern state since 2016.
"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the swearing-in ceremony on May 18. Our three chief ministers will also attend the event. It is going to be a UDF show," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, P V Mohan, told ETV Bharat.
Former Congress chief ministers, including Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, too will attend Kerala CM designate Satheesan’s swearing-in ceremony.
The Congress high command is upbeat not only over the UDF's massive 102/140 seats victory in Kerala but also over the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government headed by C Joseph Vijay.
The Congress with five MLAs in Tamil Nadu has backed Vijay and will soon join his government. The Congress has been out of power in the state for the past 60 years. Not only that, an alliance with TVK marks a new beginning for the grand old party which had been backing regional major DMK over the past decade but did not get a chance to share power.
In this backdrop, an invitation to Vijay to attend Satheesan’s swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a week after LoP Rahul Gandhi attended the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s oath-taking ceremony in Chennai on May 10, is being seen in the grand old party as a major booster.
Congress insiders said the Monday event was supposed to be a “UDF show” and said that a final call on whether or not to invite the INDIA bloc members to Satheesan’s oath-taking ceremony was yet to be taken by the high command.
The DMK, which is the main opposition to Vijay’s government in Tamil Nadu, is upset over the Congress backing TVK.
The selection of Satheesan as the Congress chief ministerial face was not easy and involved intensive consultations by the high command since the results were out on May 4. Satheesan’s name was announced on May 14 when the high command realised he was better suited for the top executive job in the state than the other two contenders, AICC in charge of organisation, KC Venugopal and AICC in charge of Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala.
On his part, Satheesan has demonstrated he intended to pursue a politics of consensus over confrontation by visiting former chief minister Vijayan. The CM designate also met his senior Ramesh Chennithala amid reports that the AICC functionary was miffed over being left out in the chief ministerial race. Satheesan, who enjoys the backing of the party workers, also visited the house of former union minister AK Antony and his mentor, the late G Karthikeyan, after being named for the top job.
According to party insiders, besides the CM designate, around 20 ministers, including the allies, are also expected to take the oath of office on Monday. While choosing his cabinet members is the sole prerogative of the chief minister, party insiders said Satheesan discussed the probable names with KC Venugopal, who is supervising the arrangements along with state unit chief Sunny Joseph on Saturday. The list of names will be given to the Governor on Sunday once the same is cleared by the high command, the insiders said.
The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats within the UDF, which included IUML 22 seats, Kerala Congress (Joseph) eight seats, RSP 3, CMP 1, RMPI 1 and 4 Independents who were backed by the grand old party. The allies are likely to get proportional representation in the cabinet, said the insiders.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Benny Behnan said the Monday event marked an important day in the history of UDF, which fought the LDF over the past 10 years like a team.
"The UDF worked together as a team and fought the LDF government over the past decade. Now the UDF has done very well as the Left parties have weakened in several areas. The UDF government is going to be stable and will have to focus on key factors like economy and law and order, which suffered under the LDF," Behnan told ETV Bharat.
“All our top leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the CM-designate Satheesan. It is going to be a big show,” he added.
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