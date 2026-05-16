ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Plans Grand Show Of Strength At VD Satheesan’s Swearing-In Ceremony In Kerala

New Delhi: The Congress is planning a big show of strength on May 18 when party veteran VD Satheesan will be sworn in as chief minister.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, besides all three chief ministers from Karnataka - K Siddaramaiah, Telangana - A Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Sukhu, will grace the occasion, which marks the return of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to power in Kerala after 10 years. The CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), headed by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled the southern state since 2016.

"Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the swearing-in ceremony on May 18. Our three chief ministers will also attend the event. It is going to be a UDF show," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Kerala, P V Mohan, told ETV Bharat.

Former Congress chief ministers, including Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh, too will attend Kerala CM designate Satheesan’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Congress high command is upbeat not only over the UDF's massive 102/140 seats victory in Kerala but also over the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government headed by C Joseph Vijay.

The Congress with five MLAs in Tamil Nadu has backed Vijay and will soon join his government. The Congress has been out of power in the state for the past 60 years. Not only that, an alliance with TVK marks a new beginning for the grand old party which had been backing regional major DMK over the past decade but did not get a chance to share power.

In this backdrop, an invitation to Vijay to attend Satheesan’s swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, a week after LoP Rahul Gandhi attended the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s oath-taking ceremony in Chennai on May 10, is being seen in the grand old party as a major booster.

Congress insiders said the Monday event was supposed to be a “UDF show” and said that a final call on whether or not to invite the INDIA bloc members to Satheesan’s oath-taking ceremony was yet to be taken by the high command.