Congress Plans An Aggressive Kerala Campaign To Counter LDF

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a Kerala leadership meeting ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Friday, January 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress, which has set a target of winning 100 out of 140 seats in the coming Kerala assembly elections, decided to run an aggressive campaign focusing on youth and women to counter the ruling LDF.

Assembly elections for 140 seats in Kerala are likely in April-May. The Congress-led UDF is hopeful of dislodging the CPI-M-led LDF that has been in power for the past decade.

Accordingly, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a strategy meeting on Friday to discuss issues related to UDF seat-sharing, campaign, impact of summary intensive revision of the voter list, besides a concern that a pact with the Left parties in West Bengal could be used by the bjp to target the UDF in Kerala.

Rahul had attended a UDF event in Ernakulam on Jan 19 to mark the recent victory of the opposition in the local body elections, which were billed as a semi-final before the assembly polls. In the Dec 2025 local body elections, the UDF had won four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats across Kerala.

“Yes, there is a concern among sections of the state unit that the BJP may use an alliance with the Left parties in West Bengal to target the UDF in Kerala. The high command will take a final call in the West Bengal matter, but in Kerala, the UDF is together and will defeat the LDF in the coming assembly elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala P V Mohan told ETV Bharat.

“Our major focus is going to be on jobs for the youth and addressing the issues related to women. The LDF has been ignoring the development of the state for ten years, and we need to present our roadmap before the people. The UDF campaign will be aggressive and yet based on a positive agenda,” he said.

The strategy meeting came on a day when Prime Minister Modi visited the state and blamed both the LDF and UDF for neglecting Kerala over the past decades.

AICC functionary Mohan alleged that the CPI-M state unit and the BJP had helped each other in countering the UDF during the recent local body elections and would do the same in the coming assembly elections.