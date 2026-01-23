Congress Plans An Aggressive Kerala Campaign To Counter LDF
LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Chief Kharge chaired a strategy meeting in Delhi to discuss key poll-related issues in the southern state.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress, which has set a target of winning 100 out of 140 seats in the coming Kerala assembly elections, decided to run an aggressive campaign focusing on youth and women to counter the ruling LDF.
Assembly elections for 140 seats in Kerala are likely in April-May. The Congress-led UDF is hopeful of dislodging the CPI-M-led LDF that has been in power for the past decade.
Accordingly, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a strategy meeting on Friday to discuss issues related to UDF seat-sharing, campaign, impact of summary intensive revision of the voter list, besides a concern that a pact with the Left parties in West Bengal could be used by the bjp to target the UDF in Kerala.
Rahul had attended a UDF event in Ernakulam on Jan 19 to mark the recent victory of the opposition in the local body elections, which were billed as a semi-final before the assembly polls. In the Dec 2025 local body elections, the UDF had won four municipal corporations and over 500 panchayats across Kerala.
“Yes, there is a concern among sections of the state unit that the BJP may use an alliance with the Left parties in West Bengal to target the UDF in Kerala. The high command will take a final call in the West Bengal matter, but in Kerala, the UDF is together and will defeat the LDF in the coming assembly elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala P V Mohan told ETV Bharat.
“Our major focus is going to be on jobs for the youth and addressing the issues related to women. The LDF has been ignoring the development of the state for ten years, and we need to present our roadmap before the people. The UDF campaign will be aggressive and yet based on a positive agenda,” he said.
The strategy meeting came on a day when Prime Minister Modi visited the state and blamed both the LDF and UDF for neglecting Kerala over the past decades.
AICC functionary Mohan alleged that the CPI-M state unit and the BJP had helped each other in countering the UDF during the recent local body elections and would do the same in the coming assembly elections.
“The Congress fights against the divisive politics of both the CPI-M and the BJP. Recently, a central minister who is an ally of the BJP invited Chief Minister Vijayan to join the NDA. Now their nexus has been exposed. But the UDF enjoys popular support in the state and will undoubtedly win the people’s mandate in the coming assembly elections,” he said.
“The corruption in the state government over the past decade has angered the voters who are keen to change the regime in the coming elections. False propaganda against the UDF is being floated, but the people are wise and will realise the truth,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Benny Behnan told ETV Bharat.
“The pm’s speech made it clear that the BJP’s agenda in Kerala is nothing but communalism. The UDF will go to any extent to defeat communal forces,” he said.
The absence of Congress Lok Sabha mp from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, who had been in the news for skipping party meetings in the past, at Friday’s meeting created another controversy.
Tharoor was reportedly miffed as Rahul had failed to acknowledge his presence properly during an event in Ernakulam on Jan 19 to mark the victory of UDF candidates in the local body elections.
Sources close to the MP said Tharoor had informed the party in advance that he would not be able to attend the Jan 23 meeting as he had to attend an event related to his latest book, Sree Narayana Guru, as part of the Kerala Literature Festival. Party insiders noted that Tharoor’s absence was not an issue, as he had recently attended a two-day strategy session of senior state leaders in Wayanad to discuss strategy for the coming elections and had given important suggestions.
“There is no problem. Tharoor is very happy with the party. He had informed us that he won’t be able to attend the meeting,” AICC in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi told ETV Bharat.