Congress Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh On Death Anniversary

Congress president Kharge said Manreshaped the country's economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms, and lifted millions out of poverty.

In this image received on Dec. 26, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, in New Delhi. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying his humility, honesty and legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Describing Singh as a transformative leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he reshaped the country's economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted millions out of poverty.

"Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision," he said.

"We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations," the Congress chief said in a post on X. Former party president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the former prime minister.

"Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor gave India a new identity on the world stage," Gandhi said. "His humility, hard work, and honesty will always be an inspiration to all of us," he said.

The Congress said on X, "We remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision. His leadership strengthened India's economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Manmohan Singh ji was a strong believer in equality, a strong, courageous, and dignified figure, truly dedicated to the nation's progress. His simplicity, honesty, and dedication to his country will always inspire us all."

Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died last year at the age of 92. He served as finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government and was credited with ushering a comprehensive policy of economic reforms.

