Congress Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh On Death Anniversary

In this image received on Dec. 26, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying his humility, honesty and legacy would continue to inspire future generations. Describing Singh as a transformative leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he reshaped the country's economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted millions out of poverty. "Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision," he said.