Congress Pays Tribute To Former PM Manmohan Singh On Death Anniversary
By PTI
Published : December 26, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leaders on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, saying his humility, honesty and legacy would continue to inspire future generations.
Describing Singh as a transformative leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he reshaped the country's economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic reforms and lifted millions out of poverty.
On his first punyatithi, we remember with deep respect the immense contribution of Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India’s nation-building. A transformative leader, he reshaped the country’s economic path and expanded opportunities for millions through economic… pic.twitter.com/8hpCBiLFuW— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 26, 2025
"Known for his humility, integrity, and wisdom, he led with dignity and compassion, ensuring that progress remained inclusive and welfare reached those most in need. The rights-based paradigm is a testament to that approach. We had built a stronger India under his vision," he said.
On the death anniversary of Dr. Manmohan Singh, we remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision.— Congress (@INCIndia) December 26, 2025
His leadership strengthened India’s economy and democracy.
Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination. pic.twitter.com/V9X9ChypjA
"We pay our heartfelt tribute to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service and lasting reforms shall continue to inspire generations," the Congress chief said in a post on X. Former party president Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the former prime minister.
भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2025
अपने दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व से उन्होंने भारत को आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त किया। देश के वंचितों और गरीबों के लिए उनके ऐतिहासिक प्रयासों और साहसिक निर्णयों ने भारत को विश्व मंच पर एक नई पहचान दिलाई।
उनकी… pic.twitter.com/wlsxbeWrlj
"Through his visionary leadership, he empowered India economically. His historic efforts and bold decisions for the underprivileged and poor gave India a new identity on the world stage," Gandhi said. "His humility, hard work, and honesty will always be an inspiration to all of us," he said.
The Congress said on X, "We remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision. His leadership strengthened India's economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination."
भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, पूर्व वित्त मंत्री एवं रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें सादर नमन।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 26, 2025
डॉ मनमोहन सिंह जी समानता में विश्वास रखने वाले, दृढ़ निश्चयी, साहसी और गरिमापूर्ण व्यक्तित्व की मिसाल थे, जो सच्चे अर्थों में देश की प्रगति के लिए समर्पित… pic.twitter.com/I0TG9Gr2wd
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Manmohan Singh ji was a strong believer in equality, a strong, courageous, and dignified figure, truly dedicated to the nation's progress. His simplicity, honesty, and dedication to his country will always inspire us all."
Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died last year at the age of 92. He served as finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government and was credited with ushering a comprehensive policy of economic reforms.
