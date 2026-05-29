ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Cites Netanyahu's Remarks On India, Slams PM Modi's Israel Policy As 'Moral Cowardice'

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's stance on the ongoing West Asia conflict after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly remarked that Israel faces 'delegitimisation' across the world except in India.

Reacting sharply, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said Netanyahu's statement would have been "more accurate" if he had referred not to India as a whole, but to "Prime Minister Modi's ecosystem".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh accused the Modi government of maintaining silence over Israel's military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, the occupied West Bank and Iran. He alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to condemn the targeted killing of Iranian leaders and had not spoken against what he termed the "forced dispossession and displacement" of Palestinians.

Ramesh said, "Mr. Modi embraced Israel very warmly just two days before it launced the heavy aerial bombing of Iran alongside the USA on Feb 28 2026. Mr. Modi never condemned the targeted assassination of the Iranian head of state and other top leaders."

"Mr Modi has stood out as Mr. Netanyahu's strongest supporter," Ramesh said, adding that the Prime Minister’s stance reflects "extreme moral cowardice" and amounts to "a betrayal of all that India stands for".