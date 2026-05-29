Congress Cites Netanyahu's Remarks On India, Slams PM Modi's Israel Policy As 'Moral Cowardice'
Jairam Ramesh accused the Narendra Modi government of maintaining silence over Israel's military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, the occupied West Bank and Iran.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday intensified its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's stance on the ongoing West Asia conflict after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly remarked that Israel faces 'delegitimisation' across the world except in India.
Reacting sharply, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said Netanyahu's statement would have been "more accurate" if he had referred not to India as a whole, but to "Prime Minister Modi's ecosystem".
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh accused the Modi government of maintaining silence over Israel's military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, the occupied West Bank and Iran. He alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to condemn the targeted killing of Iranian leaders and had not spoken against what he termed the "forced dispossession and displacement" of Palestinians.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just said that Israel faces delegitimisation all over the world except in India. It would have been more accurate to say that of Prime Minister Modi’s ecosystem and not in India as a whole.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 29, 2026
Mr. Modi embraced Israel very warmly…
Ramesh said, "Mr. Modi embraced Israel very warmly just two days before it launced the heavy aerial bombing of Iran alongside the USA on Feb 28 2026. Mr. Modi never condemned the targeted assassination of the Iranian head of state and other top leaders."
"Mr Modi has stood out as Mr. Netanyahu's strongest supporter," Ramesh said, adding that the Prime Minister’s stance reflects "extreme moral cowardice" and amounts to "a betrayal of all that India stands for".
The Congress leader also referred to the recent escalation in West Asia, claiming that Israel was using the ongoing conflict to advance its vision of a 'Greater Israel' while undermining prospects for a Palestinian state.
"Israel is embedded in the Modani conglomerate. Mr. Modi has never condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide and devastation in Gaza nor has he publicly voiced his strong opposition to Israel’s bombing of Lebanon. Mr. Modi has maintained total silence on the forced dispossession and displacement of lakhs of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and on the manner in which civil rights of Palestinians living in Israel itself have been curbed," the Congress leader said.
The BJP and the Central government have consistently maintained that India supports peace, dialogue and stability in the region while balancing its strategic relationships with both Israel and Arab nations. India has historically backed a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, while simultaneously strengthening defence, technology and trade ties with Israel in recent years.
Prime Minister Modi has shared a close diplomatic relationship with Netanyahu since becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017, marking a significant shift in India-Israel relations.
However, the Opposition has repeatedly accused the government of deviating from India's traditional pro-Palestine foreign policy position.
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