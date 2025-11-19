ETV Bharat / bharat

Her Courage, Patriotism Inspire Me To Stand Against Injustice: Rahul On Indira's Birth Anniversary

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that he was inspired to make fearless decisions for India from his grandmother. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial, Shakti Sthal, here.

In a post on X, Khrge said the exemplary and dynamic leadership of Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, will forever inspire. "Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India's journey of progress. Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations," Kharge said.

"On her birth anniversary, we offer our respectful homage to her enduring legacy," he said. Rahul Gandhi said her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire him to stand firmly against injustice.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "I got inspiration to make fearless decisions for India and to put national interests first in every situation from my grandmother. Her courage, patriotism, and morality continue to inspire me to stand firmly against injustice."

Congress general secretary, in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, remembered the first female prime minister as someone who steered the country through turbulent times and ushered in an era of welfare.

"Her bold leadership saw India emerge as a strong global force that stood shoulder to shoulder with superpowers and never bowed down to any pressure," Venugopal said on X. Till her last breath, she gave it her all to our country and laid down her life for its unity, integrity and sovereignty, he said.