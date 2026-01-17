ETV Bharat / bharat

'Blow To Self-Proclaimed Vishwaguru's Self-Boastful Diplomacy': Congress On US-Pak Military Exercise

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took a dig at the Centre and said the joint training exercise by American and Pakistani troops was "yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy".

The remarks came after American and Pakistani troops concluded joint training at Pakistan’s National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi during exercise “Inspired Gambit 2026”.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "In yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy, the US Central Command has just issued a statement saying that US and Pakistani Army soldiers have completed joint training exercises codenamed ‘Inspired Gamble."