Budget 2026 Falls Woefully Short Of Hype Generated About It; Totally Lacklustre: Congress

Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the budget speech given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also "non-transparent" as it gave no idea of the budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes.

New Delhi: The Congress described the Union Budget 2026-2027 as "totally lacklustre" after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented it in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

In a social media message on 'X', Ramesh said, "While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 minutes that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre."

"The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes," he added.

In her speech, Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year. She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The budget came in the backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs and slowdown in exports. This is the third budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.