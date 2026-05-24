ETV Bharat / bharat

'Compromised' PM Appeasing 'Good Friend': Congress On Rubio's India Trade Remarks

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks that India has committed to purchasing USD 500 billion worth of American goods over the next five years, alleging that the "compromised PM" was going the extra mile to appease his "good friend".

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, also asked why the Modi government had not shown the courage to renounce what he termed an "anti-people" and "dangerous" India-US trade deal, as countries such as Malaysia had done.

He also questioned why the Modi government had agreed to record imports from the US when the prime minister had on record asked citizens to cut down on domestic fuel consumption and overseas travel to save foreign exchange. Will this surge in imports not further cause the rupee to depreciate, he further asked.

"At 5:37 PM IST on May 10 2025, it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who first made the announcement of the ceasefire that brought Operation Sindoor to an unexpected halt. He had claimed that it was intervention by President Trump that made the ceasefire possible," Ramesh said on X.

On May 21, 2026, Rubio was again the very first to announce that the President of Venezuela would be visiting India next week, he said, adding that this was even before India and Venezuela had even hinted or confirmed the news.

"Today, Mr. Rubio has once again shocked the country by making a statement on X that the Modi Government has committed to purchasing USD 500 billion in U.S. goods over the next five years, focusing on energy, technology, and agriculture," Ramesh said.

India's current yearly imports are USD 52.9 billion as of FY26, and Rubio's statement implies that India will have to double its annual imports from the US, he said.

"We have five straight questions for the Prime Minister on this new development -- Countries like Malaysia have declared their trade agreements with the US 'null and void' after the US Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the Trump tariffs that formed the backdrop to these agreements.

"The Indo-US trade deal, signed in a hurry by the PM while he was under pressure from Rahul Gandhi's expose in Parliament, saw the Modi Government unilaterally make enormous concessions that threaten our farmers and industries," he said.