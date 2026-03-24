ETV Bharat / bharat

'Severe Setback And Rebuff To India': Congess On Reports Of Pakistan Mediation In Iran War

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said that if reports of Pakistan being one of the intermediaries between the US-Israel and Iran are true, then they represent a "severe setback" and "rebuff" to India.

The opposition party claimed that in spite of India's undoubted military successes in Operation Sindoor, the sad reality is that thereafter Pakistan's diplomatic engagement and narrative management has been "markedly superior to that of the Modi government".

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said multiple reports in leading international media outlets have identified Pakistan as one of the intermediaries being used between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "If these reports are true, they represent a severe setback and rebuff to India - and it is all attributable to the self-styled Vishwaguru."

"For over a year, it has been abundantly clear that despite our undoubted military successes in Operation Sindoor, the sad reality is that thereafter Pakistan's diplomatic engagement and narrative management has been markedly superior to that of the Modi government," he said. Pakistan, which was in a hugely precarious situation, politically, socially, economically and globally, has received a fresh lease of life, Ramesh said.

"President Trump warmly and repeatedly embraced the man whose incendiary and inflammatory rhetoric formed the backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 2025, and hosted Field Marshall Asim Munir twice in the White House (including for an unprecedented lunch). The Pakistani establishment has developed a cosy relationship with President Trump's immediate circle," he claimed.