Congress Objects To PM Modi And Amit Shah's Use of 'Objectionable' Words

Patna: The Congress, on Saturday, objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of words like 'jungle raj' (lawlessness or rule of the jungle), 'katta' (country-made pistol), 'rangdari' (extortion), as well as, allegations that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held the Congress at gunpoint to get its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition alliance.

“Modi ji should not use such language. He has formed several governments in the same manner by holding a 'katta'… by threatening opponents through agencies like the ED and CBI,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

He added, “When Narendra Modi talks about holding a country-made pistol to the temple, did US President Donald Trump do so to him to get his orders complied with? As far as intimidating the Congress is concerned, nobody can scare us. Even Modi himself could not frighten us.”

The Congress president added the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan in Bihar was contesting the polls unitedly with full strength. He pointed out in a democracy, people are the decision makers.

Kharge asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to keep its ally and chief minister Nitish Kumar behind, hence has not declared him as the chief ministerial candidate. He also pooh-poohed Modi’s claims of the Opposition being wiped out in the ongoing Assembly polls in Bihar.

“Modi has the habit of making tall claims. He had talked about ‘400 paar’ (winning over 400) in the Lok Sabha elections, but could not even form the government on his own,” the Congress president added.

Addressing mediapersons in Patna, Congress’ media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera, asserted that Modi has emerged as the biggest ‘star campaigner’ for the INDIA bloc because “whenever he opens his mouth, it decreases the number of seats that the NDA could have won.”

Slamming Modi over his allegations that the RJD got Tejashwi declared as the chief ministerial candidate of INDIA by holding a ‘katta’ to the temple of the Congress, Khera said, “After hearing the language of the Prime Minister, we are suggesting Nitish Kumar to point a katta at his temple to get himself declared as the chief minister.”