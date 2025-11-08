Congress Objects To PM Modi And Amit Shah's Use of 'Objectionable' Words
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged PM Modi has formed several governments by threatening opponents through agencies like ED and CBI.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Patna: The Congress, on Saturday, objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of words like 'jungle raj' (lawlessness or rule of the jungle), 'katta' (country-made pistol), 'rangdari' (extortion), as well as, allegations that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held the Congress at gunpoint to get its leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition alliance.
“Modi ji should not use such language. He has formed several governments in the same manner by holding a 'katta'… by threatening opponents through agencies like the ED and CBI,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.
He added, “When Narendra Modi talks about holding a country-made pistol to the temple, did US President Donald Trump do so to him to get his orders complied with? As far as intimidating the Congress is concerned, nobody can scare us. Even Modi himself could not frighten us.”
The Congress president added the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan in Bihar was contesting the polls unitedly with full strength. He pointed out in a democracy, people are the decision makers.
Kharge asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to keep its ally and chief minister Nitish Kumar behind, hence has not declared him as the chief ministerial candidate. He also pooh-poohed Modi’s claims of the Opposition being wiped out in the ongoing Assembly polls in Bihar.
“Modi has the habit of making tall claims. He had talked about ‘400 paar’ (winning over 400) in the Lok Sabha elections, but could not even form the government on his own,” the Congress president added.
Addressing mediapersons in Patna, Congress’ media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera, asserted that Modi has emerged as the biggest ‘star campaigner’ for the INDIA bloc because “whenever he opens his mouth, it decreases the number of seats that the NDA could have won.”
Slamming Modi over his allegations that the RJD got Tejashwi declared as the chief ministerial candidate of INDIA by holding a ‘katta’ to the temple of the Congress, Khera said, “After hearing the language of the Prime Minister, we are suggesting Nitish Kumar to point a katta at his temple to get himself declared as the chief minister.”
“Modi understands that kind of language only. He used it in Gujarat and remained in power. We know about cases pertaining to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel and former home minister Haren Pandya there. Don’t make me open my mouth. I am already facing 14 cases. Two or four more would be added. So, leave it,” Khera said.
Khera, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said that "their (Modi and Shah’s) mentality was of ‘katta’, despite the fact that they come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, where such language is not used. The Congress leader pointed out that the BJP deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was attacked in Bihar on the polling day and the NDA was blaming ‘jungle raj’ on others".
“Nobody knows about ‘goonda raj’ (rule of hoodlums) more than the Union home minister Amit Shah. Just see his entire history and career. He understands what goonda raj is and how it is done. Just see how big businessmen like Gopal Khemka are killed in Bihar, nine murders happen daily, girls are abducted. These are happening because of ‘goonda raj’ here,” Khera said.
Meanwhile, the Grand Old Party said that the INDIA bloc was emerging victorious in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in which voting was done on 121 constituencies on November 6.
“Our internal assessment of the first phase of polls is over and we are clearly winning on around 72 seats out of 121. It took time because we collected data from every booth in each seat. It is a conservative estimate. The interesting thing is that panic has reached to its extreme levels in the other camp (read National Democratic Alliance or NDA),” Khera said.
Khera asserted that the NDA has reduced the number of its rallies due to the panic and problems in coordination between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) have come to the fore.
Speaking further, Khera, who is residing at a posh hotel in Patna, alleged that paper pieces were pasted on CCTV cameras there whenever the Union home minister visited.
“Whom is he (Shah) coming to meet here? Whose face is being hidden? Whom is he meeting secretly or in fear? Is he some officer or anyone else? Why are hotel managers being forced to cover CCTV cameras with paper? It is endangering the safety of other people staying at the hotel. We hope the Union home minister will reply to these questions,” Khera added.
