ETV Bharat / bharat

'Congress Now Has Space To Grow In West Bengal': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: The ongoing meltdown within the Trinamool Congress was ‘destined’ and presents a ‘golden opportunity’ for the Congress to grow in West Bengal, former Lok Sabha deputy leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

“What was destined and fated for the TMC is now unfolding before us in West Bengal. The birth of the TMC was based on an anti-Congress sentiment. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee dismantled the Left Front regime in the state and capitulated political power but lacked an ideological grounding. Over the last few years, TMC’s politics was marked by populism, hooliganism and political violence. It had to collapse one day. I had predicted a long time ago that TMC was a short-term phenomenon as it lacked ideology and was run more like a private club. They will eventually fade away,” Chowdhury said.

Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011 ending the 34-year reign of the CPI-M led Left Front under former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. The TMC won 184 of 294 Assembly seats in 2011. She returned to power in 2016 with 211 seats and in 2021 with 213 seats but came down to 80 in 2026.

The former MP’s comments came on a day a vertical split looked inevitable in the TMC after a group of 59/80 rebel MLAs claimed to be the original party. The TMC led by former three term chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hit by the crisis within a month of losing the 2026 Assembly elections to the BJP on May 4. Faced with the rebellion, Banerjee has dissolved all party units in an attempt to restructure the organization.

Chowdhury, a former West Bengal Congress chief, further said the dark clouds hovering over the TMC were like the proverbial silver lining for the grand old party which has been on the margins in the state for the last 49 years.

“The TMC’s disintegration presents a golden opportunity for the Congress to maneuver the new political space that is available for the grand old party in the state. Although we don’t have a strong organization in the state, the Congress is present across West Bengal. The party has been out of power in the state for decades but still has supporters across West Bengal. We can now take our political ideology and message to the voters to regain the lost ground and occupy the opposition space,” said Chowdhury.