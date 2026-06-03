'Congress Now Has Space To Grow In West Bengal': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
The former MP said the crisis-hit TMC will fade away as it basically thrived on anti-Congress sentiments.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The ongoing meltdown within the Trinamool Congress was ‘destined’ and presents a ‘golden opportunity’ for the Congress to grow in West Bengal, former Lok Sabha deputy leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
“What was destined and fated for the TMC is now unfolding before us in West Bengal. The birth of the TMC was based on an anti-Congress sentiment. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee dismantled the Left Front regime in the state and capitulated political power but lacked an ideological grounding. Over the last few years, TMC’s politics was marked by populism, hooliganism and political violence. It had to collapse one day. I had predicted a long time ago that TMC was a short-term phenomenon as it lacked ideology and was run more like a private club. They will eventually fade away,” Chowdhury said.
Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011 ending the 34-year reign of the CPI-M led Left Front under former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. The TMC won 184 of 294 Assembly seats in 2011. She returned to power in 2016 with 211 seats and in 2021 with 213 seats but came down to 80 in 2026.
The former MP’s comments came on a day a vertical split looked inevitable in the TMC after a group of 59/80 rebel MLAs claimed to be the original party. The TMC led by former three term chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hit by the crisis within a month of losing the 2026 Assembly elections to the BJP on May 4. Faced with the rebellion, Banerjee has dissolved all party units in an attempt to restructure the organization.
Chowdhury, a former West Bengal Congress chief, further said the dark clouds hovering over the TMC were like the proverbial silver lining for the grand old party which has been on the margins in the state for the last 49 years.
“The TMC’s disintegration presents a golden opportunity for the Congress to maneuver the new political space that is available for the grand old party in the state. Although we don’t have a strong organization in the state, the Congress is present across West Bengal. The party has been out of power in the state for decades but still has supporters across West Bengal. We can now take our political ideology and message to the voters to regain the lost ground and occupy the opposition space,” said Chowdhury.
The Congress had contested all 294 seats in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections for the first time in decades with an eye on reviving itself. However, the party could win only two seats. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress and the Left Front had contested the polls in an alliance but could not win even a single seat.
The Congress leader blamed the TMC for letting the BJP set foot, grow and win political power in the state over the last few years. “TMC’s communal politics actually encouraged the BJP to grow in West Bengal and eventually come to power. That kind of politics indirectly helped the saffron party. I had been pointing at this alleged nexus over the years,” said Chowdhury.
The former state unit chief said although the BJP was behind the crisis that hit the TMC, the saffron party was playing the game very carefully.
“The BJP is being very clever. They know if they allow the TMC rebel group to come too close, it will not be good on the saffron party’s supporters. Similarly, TMC rebels also understand that if they are seen as too aligned with the saffron party, their Muslim support base would be dented and their social image would be tarnished. Also, most of the rebels have some kind of case against them and would be safe if they sing the saffron party’s tune,” said Chowdhury.
The former MP said having a rival group in the Assembly which is likely to be friendly towards the ruling party in the state Assembly would actually dent democracy.
“A situation where a rival group has sufficient strength in the house but does not question the regime will actually mean there will be no strong opposition in the house. That would be bad for democracy. Whatever happens to the TMC over the coming days, it is clear that political morality will be the first casualty in the unfolding crisis,” said Chowdhury.
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